Jared Verse is among the premiere edge rushers in the 2024 NFL Draft and is expected to be an early first-round pick. A dominant rusher over the past two seasons at Florida State, Verse led a loaded front four and helped his unit become one of the elite defenses in college football.

He will be a hot commodity on draft day, and for good reason. Combining size, strength, athletic ability, and an arsenal of pass-rush moves, Verse has as much potential as any player waiting to hear their name on April 25 in Detroit, and is considered a top 20 prospect and top three pass rusher in this class.

Jared Verse's Measurables

The massive Florida State edge rusher ran a blistering 40-yard dash

Standing 6'4" and weighing 254 pounds, Verse has the prototypical build for a defensive end for a team that primarily plays a 4-3 defensive front. 33.5" arms are also a plus, and when combined with good leverage, can make Verse a very difficult player to have to block.

When looking at the testing, the numbers show an explosive athlete with ample quickness and flexibility. Verse ran the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash time among all defensive ends at the combine, with a time of 4.58 seconds.

Jared Verse Measurables Category Verse Height 6'4" Weight 254 pounds Arm Length 33.5" Hand Size 9.9" Vertical Jump 35" 40-Yard Dash 4.58 10-Yard Split 1.59 Broad Jump 10'7" 3-Cone Drill 7.31 20-Yard Shuttle 4.44 Bench Press 31

The 40 times, along with a ten-yard split of 1.59 seconds, a 35-inch vertical jump, a 10'7" broad jump, and decent times on the three-cone drill and shuttle run put him in an elite category when it comes to athletic testing.

There have been plenty of players to have good testing numbers, but with Verse, the transition from the weight room to the field is clear to see.

Strengths of Jared Verse's Game

There's a lot to like about the former Seminole's tape

While his testing numbers and physical attributes are elite, Verse will be one of the top defensive players taken in the draft because of what he was able to put on film at Florida State.

Power rush

Verse possesses tremendous power, and he uses it to blast offensive tackles into the backfield and disrupt the pocket.

As the ball is snapped, Verse explodes out of his stance like a coiled spring. The offensive tackle works into his vertical pass set, but Verse attacks first, and uses a powerful bull rush to shock the tackle backward and collapse the pocket. The play ends with the tackle on his back, and Verse racking up a pressure.

The combination of speed off the snap, arm length, raw power, and leverage make Verse one of the better power rushers from the edge in this draft class.

Bending the arc

Not only does he bring a solid power rush, but Verse can bend the arc and win with flexibility and speed rushes around the edge.

Verse shoots out of his stance and instantly puts pressure on the left tackle. With Verse quickly in the backfield and already starting to bend the arc to get to the quarterback, the tackle tries to throw a hand out to slow him down, but Verse is too quick and too strong.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jared Verse was an elite NCAA pass-rusher by any metric you want to look at in 2023, finishing top 10 in PFF pass rush grade (90.3, 10th), QB hits (15, 3rd), and pass-rush win rate (21.2, 9th). (All stats courtesy of PFF.)

He swats the tackle's hands away, shows a good bend to corner in on the quarterback, and comes up with a sack. Verse finished his final season at Florida State with nine sacks, and made his case as one of the best pass rushers heading into the NFL Draft.

Run defense

With a slightly lighter frame, it would be easy to assume that Verse could struggle against the run, but in fact, it is an area that he thrived in. Being able to quickly disengage blockers and efficiently diagnose plays is an area in which Verse thrives.

On the snap, Verse has his eyes in the backfield, as he distinguishes what play the offense is attempting to run. It is a zone-run concept, and it is headed right at him. The play side tackle's assignment is to block Verse one-on-one, but Verse quickly counters into the B gap, knocking down the hands of the tackle with a good swipe.

Once in the backfield, Verse identifies the ball-carrier and brings him down for a tackle for loss. Being able to rush the passer can get players into the NFL, but being able to consistently and effectively play the run is what keeps them in the league.

Effort

Verse plays every snap with tremendous fire and intensity, and often it leads to big plays.

The offense runs the ball away from Verse, and the running back follows his block and starts to head to the open field. Verse finds the ball carrier and sees the part of the field to which he is headed.

Working over the top of the blocks, Verse takes a great angle, showing off his elite speed, and runs down the back before he can pick up additional yards. A special play by Verse saved his team from allowing a big chunk of yardage and showed that his motor is always hot.

Weaknesses in Jared Verse's Game

Age and an ability to be adaptable are all that's holding Verse back

No prospect is perfect, and as good as Verse was during his time in college, his game still has some flaws that teams will likely discuss as draft day nears.

Versatility

Verse has played primarily as a traditional hand-in-the-dirt defensive end during his career, but has not been asked to do much else. If he is drafted by a team that runs primarily a 3-4 defensive front, he will be tasked with learning a whole new system as well as a new set of responsibilities.

Florida State had a loaded defensive front, so he was not asked to do much else than play defensive end. If he ends up on a team that utilizes a versatile defensive front, he will need to pick up on the nuances of rushing the passer from the inside.

This is not so much a weakness as something that Verse will have to pick up on, and on snaps where he did get to rush the passer from the inside, he didn't look all that bad either.

Age

Verse is 23 years old, and will be 24 once his first year in the NFL is complete, which means he has little time to waste. While some teams prefer older, more seasoned prospects, Verse will have a very thin margin for error. Teams are willing to give younger players more time to develop, but if Verse does not hit the ground running, his chance for a lengthy pro career could be cut short.

Final Verdict on Verse

The former Seminole is a plug-and-play guy waiting for his time in the NFL spotlight

Verse will be a first-round pick in the draft later this month, and will likely be an instant impact maker. If uber-productive UCLA sack artist Laiatu Latu isn't the first edge rusher off the board, it could very well be Verse. His age may turn some teams off of him, but he will likely be drafted somewhere between the eighth pick and the 16th pick.

Teams that fall in that range with whom he would be a good fit are the New York Jets, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, and the Seattle Seahawks. While all of these teams could be in the market for a quarterback or have already added to their defensive lines this off-season, it will come down to which team is looking for one more chess piece to add to their defensive front.

The team that does grab him will likely have landed a productive player who will be a consistent eight to twelve-sack-a-season type of guy and will likely make a handful of Pro Bowls, possibly even cracking the All-Pro roster a few times. Verse is as talented as they come, and would be a great choice for whichever team takes him on draft day.

