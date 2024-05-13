Highlights Jarell Quansah impressively took the opportunity to show his skills with Liverpool's first team following defensive injuries.

Quansah performed well in a challenging match against Aston Villa, who were pushing for Champions League qualification.

Klopp hinted that Quansah may surpass Ibrahima Konate as a first-choice defender next season, emphasising the importance of opportunities for the young player.

Jurgen Klopp's final season at Liverpool has not gone the way that the German would have liked as the Reds failed to make a serious title push following dropped points for the Merseyside club against Crystal Palace at Anfield, which really ended any hope of the club's 20th league title. For fans, this season could have been described as a disappointment with just the Carabao Cup trophy won by Liverpool. One aspect of the club this season that has been impressive, however, is the younger players, who have thrived on the biggest stage for the Reds.

One youngster who has summed up this thriving aspect of the club's academy is Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah. Liverpool's injury problems throughout the season led to certain academy players being given more chances in the first team and this seemed to be the perfect time for the English defender to step up and show everyone his ability. With Ibrahima Konate struggling for fitness for the Reds, Quansah has proven to be a reliable option and the defender, who is just 21 years of age, may well be a key element of the club moving forward under the club's new manager, who looks likely to be Feyenoord manager Arne Slot.

During the frantic 3-3 draw between Aston Villa and Liverpool, Quansah looked to be in for a torrid evening against English forward Ollie Watkins, who has had an outstanding season for Unai Emery's side. Watkins had skipped past the defender with ease to set up Youri Tielemans' equalising goal and the centre-back could have easily allowed his head to drop with the intimidating atmosphere of Villa Park.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jhon Duran became the first player to score a Premier League brace against Liverpool as a substitute since Leroy Sane in September 2017.

However, Quansah reiterated his steely nature and produced a fantastic performance, despite Liverpool surrendering their two-goal lead against Villa with five minutes to go. The defender rose highest from a Harvey Elliott cross to flick past Emiliano Martinez to make the score 3-1 and the celebration from the young defender showed just how much his first goal for the club meant. Quansah showed, in the second half in particular, that he can be relied upon and is beginning to show moments of superb quality.

Quansah's Game By Numbers

Defender enjoyed a fine night at the back despite draw

The defender recovered so well against a tough Villa side who knew that a win against Klopp's side, who were mathematically certain to finish in third place no matter what, would guarantee Emery's team a spot in the Champions League. Quansah could have gone into his shell after the early error, but instead, he seemed to grow more and more into the contest and took his second half headed goal incredibly well.

In terms of raw numbers, the defender completed 92% of his passes, won 66% of his aerial duels against a tough player in the air in Watkins. He made four clearances, two interceptions and three tackles as Villa began to build up ahead of steam in the second half, but Quansah, alongside Virgil Van Dijk, kept the hosts out until the final five minutes when substitute Jhon Duran scored twice in five minutes to make it a memorable ending.

Jarell Quansah's Performance Against Aston Villa Pass Completion Rate 92% Aerial Duel Success Rate 66% Ground Duel Succes Rate 60% Interceptions Made 2 Sofascore Rating 7.9

Feyenoord manager Slot is looking likely to be the name to replace Klopp in the summer. The incoming manager will have a huge task on his hands to replace the German, who has become an iconic figure in the Premier League. Slot's ability to bring the best out of young players could well play into Quansah's hands, and it is vital that the Dutch coach brings the best out of the defender and carries on giving him the opportunities that he deserves next season.

Klopp Hints at What Slot Should do With Quansah

German hinted that youngster could become first choice centre-back

As mentioned, it is important that Slot gives Quansah the chances he deserves, and it seems that Klopp agrees with that statement. He hinted over the weekend that the Englishman could well have leapfrogged French defender Konate to be the club's first choice defender next season.

"We play once a week and we just look at who looks in the best moment and Jarell is one of them," Klopp stated. “It’s how it is, we don’t play with three centre-halves so that means you have to make a decision, and Jarell is training really well and we have a lot of training sessions.

“It doesn’t mean that Ibou or Joe aren’t training well, but Jarell is doing really well and that’s how it is and that’s why I make these kinds of decisions. That’s the best situation I can have, I just look at it and I saw a lot of football in my life so, if you have a chance to make that decision that you can decide on that level who’s a little bit better, then we do it."

Quansah was given his first professional contract in 2021 and has had to wait for a long time to be given his chance, and he has certainly taken it. It is vital that the new Liverpool manager builds the defence around the 21-year-old.