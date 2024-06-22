Highlights Litmanen helped Ajax win 7 trophies, including a Champions League, and was their top scorer in the tournament.

Despite facing military service, Litmanen joined Ajax at 21 and became a legendary football icon.

Litmanen's unique journey to greatness involved trials, injuries, and eventually proving his worth at Ajax.

Jari Litmanen, who many within Finland consider their country's greatest-ever player, took, or rather was forced, into an unorthodox route before reaching the lofty heights of footballing brilliance that he did.

Litmanen is a Champions League winner. In 1992, the attacking-midfielder joined the Netherlands' most successful club, Ajax, where he inherited Dennis Bergkamp's famous number 10 shirt and would help inspire the Amsterdam superpower to a golden age of glory. Ajax would win an impressive seven trophies in Litmanen's first three seasons in the Netherlands, including the 1994-1995 UEFA Champions League – with Finland's most recognised footballing icon finishing as top goalscorer.

The attacking midfielder, now 53 years old, still has a legacy evident when you walk through the pedestrianised streets of Amsterdam today. When the external world thinks of all-time Ajax legends, of which there are many, the first player that comes to the forefront of supporters' minds is usually the great Johan Cruyuff or Bergkamp, who later went on to be one of the Premier League's finest players.

Jari Litmanen's Unusual Rise to Greatness

Did military service at 19, despite interest from Barcelona

But the affection of the Ajax faithful, as well as back home in Finland, and the clubs he later represented, including Barcelona, Liverpool, and Fulham, has for Litmanen speaks volumes, not just of the imperative role the Lahti-born man had in Ajax's 90s glory, but also the style and charisma he did it in, too.

Litmanen, who scored a mouthwatering 133 goals in 255 appearances during his time at Ajax, was different to many other footballers. In the modern era of football, and indeed, to a lesser extent, the 90s, we've become accustomed to a standard archetype of a professional footballer, who, for much of their lives, have been sheltered from the realities of everyday life through the pampering and luxury of the elite academies they represent from an early age. This wasn't Litmanen, though.

Jari Litmanen's career Appearances 502 Goals 201 Major honours Ajax Eredivisie: 1993–94, 1994–95, 1995–96, 1997–98, 2003–04

KNVB Cup: 1992–93, 1997–98, 1998–99

Dutch Supercup: 1993, 1994, 1995

UEFA Champions League: 1994–95

UEFA Super Cup: 1995

Intercontinental Cup: 1995 Liverpool FA Cup: 2000–01

Football League Cup: 2000–01

FA Charity Shield: 2001[35]

UEFA Cup: 2000–01

UEFA Super Cup: 2001

Nonetheless, Litmanen was an extremely talented footballer as a teenager and caught the interest of the Swedish side, Malmo, who were managed by Roy Hodgson at the time. However, any permanent switch to the Scandinavian club became increasingly less conceivable, as Litmanen realised he still had a significant amount of military service, a compulsory part of a Finnish adolescent's transition into adulthood, to undertake. Litmanen told The Guardian:

“A complication was that I had to do military service. It is compulsory in Finland. I did 11 months when I was 19. We would have to survive in the forest for a few days when it was -25C and also when it was +25C. Finland has been invaded in the past. People know what can happen. We learned to protect our country with our guns.”

During this time, Litmanen was also attracting the interest of some of Europe's elite football institutions, including Johan Cruyuff's Barcelona. But any dreams of an immediate rise to sporting supremacy were put on hold for Litmanen, who continued to play for his home country's biggest club, Helsinki, until his period of military service had been completed.

Litmanen Finally Joined One of Europe's elite

signed by Dutch club Ajax at 21

Eventually, after having to resist moves to Barcelona, PSV, and Malmo while completing military service, Litmanen, now aged 21, would get the opportunity to go on trial at Ajax, where he'd eventually formulate his football legacy. Litmanen recalled:

"I had a bad first training match, playing on the right, and had a kick on my thigh. After the game, Louis van Gaal said: ‘No, he doesn’t understand the Ajax system.’ But the physio and chief scout pleaded for another game as a second striker, my position. Van Gaal only agreed as Dennis Bergkamp had an ankle problem. I scored four goals and two assists and signed for Ajax the next day."

Litmanen, who was given a year to shadow Bergkamp before replacing the Dutch great in the starting XI the following season, was accompanied by several other young players who'd go on to have sensational careers both with Ajax and elsewhere in Europe, including Edgar Davids, Edwin van der Sar, Patrick Kluivert, Clarence Seedorf, Finidi George, Nwankwo Kanu.

The Amsterdam club would win their fourth, and to date, final UEFA Champions League trophy just five years after Litmanen had started his military service in Finland.

Stats via Transfermarkt.