UFC contender Jared Cannonier knows how to please a crowd, and he did so in perhaps the best fashion ever last night.

Cannonier stepped into the octagon with Marvin Vettori at the latest UFC Fight Night Vegas 47, as he looked to continue his campaign for a middleweight title shot.

He was previously outpointed by current champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 276, but is looking to make a new surge for the crown.

And what unfolded in Sin City saw him put down a huge marker as a serious player in the division.

Jared Cannonier dominates Marvin Vettori

Cannonier went into the fight as the favourite as he looked to put down a marker in his surge for a shot at Adesanya.

And it was him who dominated the fight from start to finish, despite the Italian trying his best to hang on and make his own momentum in the fight.

His performance sparked a flurry of positive reviews from fellow UFC fighters who were extremely impressed with his display.

UFC champion Aljamain Sterling wrote: "Seven-figure fight bonus for both these guys! The toughness, skill, and heart shown is insane!"

Middleweight Robert Whittaker tweeted: "What a main event, two warriors leaving it in there! #ufcvegas75"

Terrence McKinney wrote during the fight: "I know there is still another round, but give this man a title shot. Never seen anyone do Vettori like this, ridiculous."

Retired fighter Alan Jouban added: "One of those fights that make you realize how dangerous this is. Hope both men are good."

A UFC manager, Abraham Kawa, concluded: "Looks like Cannonier is making his case for a rematch with Izzy. I think he deserves a rematch after the masterpiece he just painted."

Jarod Cannonier is a record-breaker

Cannonier did not just put down a statement, but he also inked his name in the history books as a UFC middleweight.

The American star landed the most significant strikes in the history of the weight class, landing 249 during an enthralling encounter worthy of all the night's bonus payments.

He took the scoring from the judges with cards reading 49-45, 49-45, and 48-46 in favour of the 'Killa Gorilla', but Vettori also played his part in the brutal war.

The pair embraced at the final bell after some excellent work, where both fighters stock raised particularly given Cannonier has now moved to a record of 4-1 in his last four UFC fights.