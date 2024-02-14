Highlights Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite has played a key role under Sean Dyche this season.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has enjoyed an impressive season at Goodison Park under Sean Dyche, and Gary Lineker has now tipped him to have a potential outside chance of making the England squad for Euro 2024 in the summer.

After spending the previous campaign on loan with PSV Eindhoven, Dyche opted to keep the young defender on Merseyside for the current season. It's certainly proved to be a smart decision from the Everton boss, with the England youth international playing a key role in the Toffees' fight to stay in the Premier League.

With an international tournament approaching in the summer, Gareth Southgate will undoubtedly have been impressed with the performances of the 21-year-old.

Branthwaite has outside chance of England call-up

Gary Lineker tips Branthwaite for Southgate's squad

Branthwaite has regularly represented his country at youth level, but is yet to be given an opportunity in Southgate's senior squad. It's understood that the England manager has been keeping a close eye on his development and paid particular attention to his performance against Liverpool back in December.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, former Everton and England striker Lineker was discussing potential options for Southgate's squad in the upcoming tournament. On Branthwaite, Lineker suggested that it's certainly possible that he will be on the plane if he finishes the season strong...

"Possibly a central defender. Jarrad Branthwaite, maybe. I'm just saying, if he finishes the season really strong, there's a possibility in that particular position."

There is certainly an argument to suggest that Branthwaite has been one of the best-performing English centre-backs this season, but Southgate could opt for someone more experienced, especially in an important tournament.

Jarrad Branthwaite Premier League Statistics vs Everton squad Metric Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.89 5th Aerial duels won per game 2.5 3rd Tackles per game 2.1 5th Interceptions per game 1.7 =1st Clearances per game 4.5 2nd Pass success rate 78.7% 6th Stats according to WhoScored - as of 14/02/2024

Branthwaite attracting plenty of interest

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are pushing

According to MailOnline, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are the two sides pushing the hardest to secure the signature of Branthwaite ahead of the summer transfer window. However, they could face further competition, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Real Madrid all enquiring about his availability.

The size of the clubs who are monitoring the young defender speaks volumes about his ability at such a young age. Southgate might feel it's a little too soon to give him an opportunity with the senior squad, but there's no doubt he will become a regular for England in the future.