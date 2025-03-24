Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, and according to Sky Sports News, the young centre-back is set to further consider his future after being left out of the most recent England squad.

Branthwaite has quickly become one of the most exciting young prospects in Europe over the last few years, particularly excelling in the last two seasons. The England international is now a key player for the Toffees, despite his age, and his performances have led to interest from a host of different clubs.

The former Carlisle United defender was given an opportunity under Gareth Southgate, but he failed to make the squad that travelled to Euro 2024 in Germany. Branthwaite will now be on a mission to impress Thomas Tuchel, but that may mean he has to seek a new club in the summer.

Man Utd, Tottenham, and Liverpool keen

According to a report from Sky Sports News, Everton defender Branthwaite is going to consider his future further after being left out of the England squad...

"Everton's Jarrad Brantwaite was overlooked by Thomas Tuchel for his first England squad. We understand that decision has led to the defender further considering his future at club level. Everton are braced for more interest in Branthwaite from clubs this summer after they rejected multiple bids from Manchester United last year. Liverpool, Manchester City, and Spurs are among those to have tracked him this season, while the likes of Real Madrid also have him on their radar."

With Tottenham, Man Utd, and Liverpool among the clubs showing an interest in securing his signature, Everton are going to face a difficult fight to keep hold of Branthwaite this summer. The young defender is playing regularly which is undoubtedly helping his development, but being overlooked by England boss Tuchel could have a major impact on his decision.

Branthwaite's current contract expires in 2027, so the Toffees will be hoping to tie him down rather than offload him in the upcoming transfer window. Unfortunately, with interest from some of the biggest clubs around the world, you wouldn't blame Branthwaite for having his head turned.

