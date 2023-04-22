Everton will 'face a fight' to keep hold of Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer transfer window, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 20-year-old defender is impressing out in the Netherlands at the moment, and it could be time for him to step up to the Premier League.

Everton news - Jarrad Branthwaite

Branthwaite joined PSV Eindhoven on loan at the beginning of the season, with Everton signing James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, meaning his game time would likely be limited.

It's been a good move for the England youth international, who has played 30 games, scoring four goals, according to Transfermarkt.

The Dutch club competed in the Europa League this campaign, so he's been getting some much-needed experience playing in high-quality games.

According to the Daily Mail, PSV made a £15m bid to sign Branthwaite on a permanent deal during the January transfer window, but the Toffees rejected their offer.

The same publication reported after the window closed that Liverpool, AS Roma, and Manchester United were keeping tabs on Branthwaite, which shows the level of performance he's producing out on loan at the moment.

With the Merseyside club struggling defensively this season, Branthwaite could be the man to solve their issues if they manage to keep hold of him, but it won't be easy.

What has O'Rourke said about Branthwaite?

O'Rourke has suggested that Everton could find it difficult to keep hold of Branthwaite, especially if they are relegated from the Premier League.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Branthwaite has done really well at PSV. He's become a real star in the Dutch Eredivisie. I think a lot of clubs have been sitting up and taking notice of the centre-back as well.

"Obviously, he's under contract at Everton and they'll be hoping to keep hold of him. There'll be an issue that they could face a fight to keep hold of him in the summer if they do suffer relegation."

Is Branthwaite ready to step up to the Premier League?

It's always difficult to tell, considering the difference in quality between the league he's currently playing in and England's top flight.

The young defender is extremely comfortable on the ball, completing 87.1% of his passes - the highest in the PSV squad of those who have played more than 300 minutes in the league, as per FBref.

Branthwaite has also won 2.1 aerial duels, 3.2 total duels, and 3.5 clearances per game, according to Sofascore.

After a successful loan spell, it could be time for Everton to take the risk on the 20-year-old.