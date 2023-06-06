Everton need to tie down young defender Jarrad Branthwaite to a new, long-term contract, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

After an impressive loan spell in Holland, there could be a first-team role for Branthwaite at Goodison Park.

Everton news - Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton recently decided not to take up the option to sign Conor Coady on a permanent deal for £4.5m, according to The Times.

Yerry Mina's contract has also expired, and he will now leave the club, meaning the Toffees are two centre-backs down heading into the summer.

Branthwaite, who spent this season on loan at PSV Eindhoven, has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park.

According to the Daily Mail, PSV made a £15m bid to sign Branthwaite during the January transfer window, but the offer was rejected.

The same outlet, in a separate report, has claimed that Liverpool, AS Roma, and Manchester United are all keeping tabs on Branthwaite.

With interest from some big clubs, including the side who gave him a real chance in senior football in PSV, the Toffees may need to offer Branthwaite assurances that he's going to become a regular on Merseyside next season.

What has Brown said about Branthwaite?

Brown has suggested that Everton should look to tie Branthwaite down to a new contract heading into the next campaign.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think whatever Branthwaite's future is, they need to get him tied down to a longer deal. I do think he's proved on loan that he can be and actually when he's played for Everton, that he can be a useful member of that squad.

"Obviously, they're losing Yerry Mina, so that's one centre-back down. I think it's important that they bring Branthwaite back and give him some minutes. I think he could be a valuable contributor."

Should Branthwaite be starting for Everton next season?

Branthwaite enjoyed an impressive loan spell with PSV, averaging a Sofascore rating of 6.97 in the Eredivisie.

The towering defender averaged 3.4 total duels won, 3.4 clearances, 1.4 interceptions, and 2.3 aerial duels won per game.

With Mina and Coady out the door, it could be time for Sean Dyche to show faith in Branthwaite.

The likes of Mason Holgate, Ben Godfrey, and Michael Keane have failed to impress Dyche considering their lack of game time, so Branthwaite could save the Toffees a lot of money in the summer window.