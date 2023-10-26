Highlights Jarrad Branthwaite's impressive performances at Everton are attracting interest from top clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is likely to be attracting interest from other clubs, and journalist Paul Brown has provided an update on his future to GIVEMESPORT, explaining why the club could be forced to sell him.

The former Carlisle centre-back has become a key player at Goodison Park this season and his performances are bound to turn the heads of some of the best clubs in Europe. Whether the Toffees can do enough to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future remains to be seen, but it certainly won't be easy.

Jarrad Branthwaite is already being targeted by Premier League clubs

Branthwaite signed for Everton for a fee of £1m from Carlisle back in 2020, per MailOnline. The England youth international was just 17 at the time and had featured in Carlisle's first team, but it was a huge risk from Everton to invest in such a young, unproven talent, something that the Merseyside club haven't done an awful lot over the last few years.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven, playing regularly and gaining experience that has undoubtedly stood him in good stead going into his first proper campaign with Everton. Branthwhaite became a key player in the Eredivisie and Europa League and has now returned to Goodison Park, where Sean Dyche has given him a regular starting spot.

Under Farhad Moshiri, Everton have spent an obscene amount of money on reinforcements with little to no return in terms of their performances on the pitch, so it's refreshing for Evertonians to see the likes of Branthwaite flourishing after costing the club next to nothing.

Premier League Season Money Spent On Players League Position 2016/2017 £74m 7th 2017/2018 £174m 8th 2018/2019 £86m 8th 2019/2020 £104m 12th 2020/2021 £64m 10th 2021/2022 £34m 16th 2022/2023 £67m (Anthony Gordon and Richarlison sold) 17th 2023/2024 £35m (Only £2.6m upfront) 16th (Current) Stats according to Transfermarkt

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Branthwaite is going to prove to be one of the best bits of business Everton have ever done from a financial perspective. MailOnline have recently claimed that Manchester United have Branthwaite on their shortlist ahead of the January transfer window, as the Red Devils look to bring in another defender.

It's also understood that Merseyside rivals Liverpool sent scouts to watch Branthwaite in action for PSV last season, so he's certainly not short of suitors. However, the Toffees have received a boost in their efforts to keep hold of the youngster, after he signed a new long-term deal at Goodison Park earlier this month, which ties him down until 2027.

Everton aren't in a position to be able to turn down lucrative offers for their players, no matter their status in Sean Dyche's squad. See Richarlison, for example. The Toffees relied on the Brazilian heavily throughout the years, but financial problems led to them accepting a £60m bid from Tottenham Hotspur.

Brown has suggested that Everton may be forced to sell one of their prized assets in the near future, depending on what happens with the 777 Partners takeover. The journalist adds that the state of Everton's finances means they're not in a strong position to be keeping hold of promising young players. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think Branthwaite is going from strength to strength. He looks like a player who could be the core of whatever Everton do defensively for many years if they manage to hold onto him. That's the big question mark, whether they can or not because the state of the club's finances mean they're not in a great position to hold on to promising young players frankly. And I think over the next few transfer windows, depending on what happens with the takeover, you might see Everton being forced to sell at least one asset in each window. We'll see."

Sean Dyche's potential replacements for the centre-back

The Merseyside club will need a plan ahead of potentially losing Branthwaite, as it's a realistic possibility that they receive an offer they can't refuse in the future. Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claimed during the summer transfer window that Everton opened talks with Borussia Monchengladbach to sign Nico Elvedi.

Although a deal never materialised, it's clear that Elvedi has been monitored by Everton, so they might consider making a move for him in the future if Branthwaite is offloaded.

