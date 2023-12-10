Highlights Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is attracting interest from big clubs in the Premier League, with Manchester United being particularly keen.

Everton offered Branthwaite a new contract to protect his value, but this hasn't stopped other clubs from showing interest.

Everton's financial struggles may make them more willing to sell Branthwaite, especially if Manchester United is willing to pay a premium for him.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is enjoying an impressive season under Sean Dyche and has started to attract interest, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why Manchester United being keen on the youngster is 'music to the ears' of the Merseyside club.

Branthwaite spent last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven which gave the England youth international a taste of senior football at a strong level. The former Carlisle defender returned to Goodison Park in the summer and initially struggled to get in the team ahead of Michael Keane, but he's been a mainstay since coming into the side over the last few months.

The 21-year-old is naturally turning the heads of some big clubs in the Premier League after becoming a regular under Dyche at such a young age. Branthwaite is keeping experienced defenders out of the starting XI and has produced some consistent performances so far this season.

Branthwaite is wanted by a host of clubs

After breaking into Dyche's team earlier in the campaign, Everton offered Branthwaite a new contract, and the Toffees defender signed a new four-year deal. However, with Everton struggling financially, clubs may look to take advantage by trying to prise him away from the Merseyside outfit. Everton have protected his value by convincing him to sign on the dotted line, but that hasn't stopped sides from showing an interest in securing his signature.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are one of the clubs who are considering a move for the young defender, with Everton set to demand in the region of £30m. Considering the Toffees spent just £1m to sign him from Carlisle back in 2020, it could be an opportunity to make a hefty profit on the English centre-back.

Jarrard Branthwaite - vs Everton Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.88 5th Interceptions (Per 90) 1.8 1st Clearances (Per 90) 5.1 1st Pass Completion % 78.3% 8th Tackles (Per 90) 2.1 5th All stats according to WhoScored - As of 06/12/2023

United aren't the only club who are monitoring the progress of Branthwaite as according to Football Transfers, Newcastle United are considering a move ahead of the January transfer window. It's understood that Merseyside rivals Liverpool have also previously shown an interest, but you'd imagine it could be difficult for Jurgen Klopp's side to be able to convince Everton to allow him to make the switch across Stanley Park.

Dean Jones verdict

Jones has suggested that he doesn't believe Everton will be willing to let Branthwaite depart in the near future, but they are aware of interest from quite a few teams now. The journalist adds that Manchester United being keen on the defender could be 'music to their ears' if they were forced to offload him, considering the vast amount of money they've spent on players in the past. Although they might not want to sell, United could be a side that would pay a premium. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I don't think they'll be willing to let him go but they are obviously aware that he's a player that's on the radar of a few teams now. Music to their ears will be that Manchester United are one of those teams because as soon as United are interested, you just whack a premium on him and you hope that one day he ends up being an £80m/£90m/£100m centre-back and United caved in. The way that United are run in the future might change that and they might not be willing to go to those lengths."

777 Partners takeover encountering problems

With Everton still struggling financially after they were recently given a 10-point deduction by the Premier League, a takeover could be necessary in order to solve their issues. Everton announced back in September that 777 Partners had agreed a deal to acquire all of Farhad Moshiri's shares in the club, but we're yet to see a takeover completed officially.

It appears that the investment group have now encountered some problems, and journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that he's been told by sources that 777 Partners are now unlikely to pass the Premier League's fit and proper person test. Brown has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that other potential investors are waiting in the background in case a deal with 777 Partners does collapse and we're likely to see movement on this situation in the coming weeks.