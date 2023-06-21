Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is unlikely to leave Goodison Park in the summer transfer window, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

After enduring back-to-back relegation battles, the Toffees will be desperate to keep hold of their key players.

Everton news - Jarrad Branthwaite

With Everton stacked with central defenders in the 2022/2023 season, Branthwaite was sent out on loan to Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

After an impressive temporary spell with PSV, the Eredivisie side offered £15m to sign him on a permanent deal, according to the MailOnline.

The Merseyside club lost Yerry Mina this summer with his contract expiring, so there's a good chance that the England youth international could come in and become a key player at Goodison Park.

However, former Everton boss David Moyes is reportedly keen on signing Branthwaite.

According to Football Insider, West Ham United have enquired about the availability of Branthwaite during the summer transfer window.

Voetbal International reporter Marco Timmer was full of praise for Branthwaite after his time at PSV.

He said: “Physically, he’s really impressive. He’s two-footed, quick, is good in the air and defends well."

What has Brown said about Branthwaite?

Brown has suggested that he doesn't expect Branthwaite to leave Everton during the summer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "David Moyes is very good at spotting and working with a centre-back. If he likes Jarrad Branthwaite, I think that's a good sign for Branthwaite. It wouldn't make a lot of sense really for Everton to let him go in the situation that they're in.

"I think it would be difficult to let too many players in the squad go that they might need to use next season because it's going to be a difficult window for them with very little money to replace.

"I don't think Branthwaite is someone who is likely to leave the club personally."

What's next for Branthwaite?

After loan spells with Blackburn Rovers and PSV, it could be time for Branthwaite to make the step up.

Despite being just 20 years old, Branthwaite was a regular in the Eredivisie, starting 21 games, whilst also scoring twice, averaging 1.4 interceptions, 3.4 clearances, and 2.3 aerial duels per game, according to Sofascore.

Mina has now departed and Conor Coady has returned to Wolverhampton Wanderers after a season-long loan at Goodison Park, so the Toffees could save themselves some cash and integrate Branthwaite into Sean Dyche's first team.