Highlights Jarrad Branthwaite willing to join Man United even without Champions League football.

Everton are asking for £65-70 million amid financial struggles.

Man United have already agreed on personal terms with Branthwaite.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is ‘keen’ to join Manchester United even without Champions League football, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian football insider suggests personal terms are not a problem for both sides while Everton are ‘the real issue’ since they value Branthwaite at £65-70 million and have no intention of negotiating, according to Romano.

The Englishman, who had a breakout year for the Toffees, could become the first signing in Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s era at the club as United are set for negotiations over the transfer fee.

Branthwaite was a regular for Sean Dyche’s side last season, earning plaudits for his performances that helped Everton avoid relegation despite multiple points deductions.

According to The Times, United have already agreed personal terms with Branthwaite as they look to replace Raphael Varane, who departed the club on a free transfer.

The centre-half is expected to be the new partner for Lisandro Martinez in defence as the Red Devils aim to bounce back after finishing eighth in the Premier League last season.

Branthwaite ‘Happy’ to Join Man United

But Everton are demanding big money

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel on Friday morning, suggested that Everton are unwilling to lower their demands for Branthwaite at the moment:

“What I can confirm on the player side is that the player would be happy to join Manchester United, even without Champions League football, the player is keen. “Personal terms are not a problem. The Times yesterday night reported this story and on the player side there is no issue, Branthwaite would be keen on joining Manchester United. “The real issue is Everton, they have no intention to negotiate a normal fee or an acceptable fee. At the moment they are asking for big money, something around 65-70m, not less than this.”

According to The Times, United have agreed to a weekly wage of around £150-£160,000-a-week with Branthwaite already.

Everton’s struggles with Financial Fair Play could favour Man United in their pursuit of Branthwaite – the Toffees are in a hurry to sell players before the end of this month to meet Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Branthwaite, who was called up to England’s preliminary squad for Euro 2024, joined Everton in 2020 and made 54 appearances for the senior side, scoring four goals.

Erik ten Hag in Old Trafford Contract Talks

The Dutchman could extend his stay in Manchester

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is set to extend his stay at Old Trafford and sign a new three-year deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Ten Hag’s contract is ‘90 per cent’ confirmed as INEOS consider him ‘a really important part of their project’ after deciding to keep the Dutchman on board for a third consecutive season.

Ten Hag ended Man United’s six-year trophy drought after winning the EFL Cup last year.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record with Manchester United Matches 114 Wins 68 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per match 1.92

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-06-24.