Highlights Negotiations with Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite are in progress, with an emphasis on addressing Man Utd's defensive issues.

Structuring the deal and meeting financial expectations could pose a challenge in securing the young defender.

Man Utd is cautious about overpaying for Branthwaite and is exploring various options, including potential add-ons and clauses to bridge the valuation gap.

Manchester United are seeking to advance negotiations with Everton this week to determine just how likely it is they can sign Jarrad Branthwaite.

The 21-year-old defender is being viewed as the priority target for United right now as the club aim to find early solutions to securing the back line ahead of next season.

The defence was a problematic area for Erik Ten Hag last season and the boss, who has now been told he will be remaining in charge for next term, has had assurances that at least one new centre-back will be signed.

Branthwaite Identified as Key Target for Man Utd

Structure of deal could be an issue

Branthwaite has been identified as a key player to fit their vision for the future and now United’s recruitment team must work on a way to satisfy Everton’s financial expectations on a deal.

The understanding of GMS sources is that a significant issue will become how a transfer agreement is structured, and how far United are willing to take this deal in terms of potential add-ons.

We have consistently reported that £45-50million is where United intend to max out on this transaction but currently the obvious barrier to a deal is the fact Everton value him at around £70million.

Jarrad Branthwaite 2023/2024 Stats Statistic Branthwaite Minutes 3,117 Goals/Assists 3/0 Pass success rate (%) 80.1 Aerials won per game 2.7 Tackles per game 1.9 Interceptions per game 1.4 Overall rating 6.90

Last week it was reported that United have initially opened talks at £35million, yet that figure is merely seen as an entry point on the deal. Well-informed insiders say United would not be actively pursuing this deal if they did not think they had scope to close the difference in values further down the line.

It is expected that it will be suggested in upcoming talks that clauses or add-ons are inserted that could help satisfy Everton in eventually getting towards their £70m figure.

£70m Could be Too Much for Jarrad Branthwaite

Man Utd don't want to make Sancho and Maguire mistake

If the Toffees want £70million up front then it is very unlikely this can move forwards. Yet to take the majority of the transfer fee now, and have more to come along the way depending on when Branthwaite, who has been described as a 'superstar' by writer and analyst Tactically Matt, triggers landmark moments in his United career, is thought to be plausible at this stage.

One thing becoming clear is United will not simply pay whatever it takes to sign him. In the past they have been involved in long-down sagas - such as Harry Maguire from Leicester City and Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund - and ended up paying top price anyway.

If Everton show continued stubbornness, it is felt United would walk away instead. But at the moment they are hoping they can make a breakthrough by the end of the month.

Leny Yoro on Man Utd's Radar

Real Madrid are tough competition

Meanwhile, reports linking United with Leny Yoro continue and it is a subject that could yet become very interesting from an Old Trafford perspective.

Yoro has been on the radar and if he does not join Spanish giants Real Madrid, then United will be more seriously in the conversation to sign him.

At the moment a move to Santiago Bernabeu does not seem to be advancing yet Madrid have long been considered his most likely destination and now that the player is genuinely available to move from French side Lille, we will discover whether Madrid's intent is genuine.

If Madrid do not make an offer then other English sides, including Liverpool, could also show interest. But United would want to be in that conversation too, and any deal would not necessarily be impacted by Branthwaite arriving or not.

There has been a feeling that two centre-back signings is very much a possibility for this summer and some sources believe Yoro is such a good market opportunity that United would be willing to sign him in addition to Branthwaite if they could.

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 17/06/2024