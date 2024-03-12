Highlights Man Utd has been tracking Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite for years, awaiting a potential transfer price update in May.

Everton might need to sell Branthwaite due to financial struggles, and they will be set to make a hefty profit from his sale.

Man Utd are likely to prioritise signing a centre-back and midfielder, with Amadou Onana also being monitored.

Manchester United have been monitoring Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite for a few years now, and Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on their pursuit, suggesting that they might need to wait until May to find out his price tag.

The England youth international is enjoying an impressive season under Sean Dyche, with the 21-year-old having a formidable partnership with experienced centre-back James Tarkowski. For all their struggles this term, the Toffees' defensive record has been impressive, with Branthwaite playing a key role.

Everton's financial struggles are well-documented, so they could be forced into a sale when the summer transfer window opens. The Merseyside club forked out just £1m to sign Branthwaite from Carlisle in 2020, so they are set to make a hefty profit if they offload him later this year.

Man Utd Have Tracked Branthwaite For Years

The Red Devils Likely to Prioritise a Centre-Back

Writing in his Daily Briefing on Tuesday morning, Italian journalist Romano has confirmed that United are likely to make a centre-back signing a priority when the transfer market opens. The respected reporter also provides an update on Everton centre-back Branthwaite's future, with United tracking him for 'years'...

"United, along with other clubs, have been following and monitoring Branthwaite for years now, so it could be worth keeping an eye on his future as Everton will decide their asking price for the 21-year-old in May, but not before, as nothing is happening now."

If the Toffees managed to avoid relegation before the conclusion of the campaign, then the supporters at Goodison Park will be hoping they are able to slap a hefty price tag on the head of Branthwaite. Dropping down to the Championship could significantly impact his value, but according to i News, Everton are set to demand £100m for the young defender.

Branthwaite, who has been labelled as 'outstanding' by England U21 manager Lee Carsley, is still only 21 years old, so although it might take a significant fee to prise him away from Goodison Park, he's likely to continue developing and rising in value. The Red Devils have often targeted more experienced players with little sell-on value, who are reaching the latter stages of their careers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite has won more headers in the Premier League this season than any other player aged 22 or under.

Related Man Utd are 'Scouting' Leny Yoro Along With Real Madrid Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Lille centre-back Leny Yoro in action.

United Tracking Branthwaite's Teammate

Amadou Onana Also Being Monitored

Branthwaite isn't the only Everton player that the Red Devils are considering a move for ahead of the summer transfer window. It's understood that United are also monitoring Belgian international Amadou Onana, with the Manchester outfit prioritising an athletic defender and a central midfielder in the summer.

Losing two of their key stars certainly won't be ideal for the Toffees, so we might only see Dyche and his team sanction the sale of one of the duo.

All stats courtesy of FBref