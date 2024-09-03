Newcastle United were in the market for a centre-back in the summer transfer window, and Sky Sports presenter Pete Graves has suggested that he's surprised they didn't move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

It was a fairly quiet window from the Magpies who predominantly brought in squad players rather than those who would become guaranteed starters. Lloyd Kelly arrived early in the window on a free transfer and has made an impact so far, but the likes of William Osula and Odysseas Vlachodimos are unlikely to be key players this term.

Despite the addition of Kelly, Eddie Howe's recruitment team continued to focus on trying to bring in another centre-back, but they failed to get a deal over the line.

Newcastle Failed to Pursue Branthwaite

He's remained at Everton

Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, Sky Sports presenter Graves has suggested that he was surprised Newcastle didn't move for Branthwaite after failing to secure the signature of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi...

"The Newcastle fans have decided that Emil Kratfh isn't the answer at centre-back, that Jamal Lascelles isn't the answer. They know that Sven Botman is injured, and it's going to be a case of yesterday (Sunday), Dan Burn and Emile Krafth as centre-backs. They were desperate for a centre back and, of course, Newcastle chased Marc Guehi up until the dying days of the window, and didn't get him. The Newcastle fans could not believe that there wasn't option two, three, four, and five. But of course, Eddie Howe said from the start that Marc Guehi, he was the one he wanted. Didn't get him, so decided not to go and spend that money. I was surprised they didn't maybe look at Branthwaite, but seemingly he's not one that they fancy. Who am I to say who they should go for?"

Jarrad Branthwaite 2023/2024 Stats Statistic Branthwaite Minutes 3,117 Goals/Assists 3/0 Pass success rate (%) 80.1 Aerials won per game 2.7 Tackles per game 1.9 Interceptions per game 1.4 Overall rating 6.90

Branthwaite was attracting heavy interest during the summer transfer window, with Manchester United pushing to secure his signature. The Red Devils saw multiple bids rejected by Everton and even agreed personal terms with the England international. The Toffees valued Branthwaite at around £70m.

Newcastle focused heavily on trying to prise Guehi away from Crystal Palace, but they failed to make a move happen. Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle were 'so close' to agreeing a deal to bring Guehi to St James' Park.

Newcastle to Step Up Gordon Talks

Newcastle United are planning to intensify contract negotiations with forward Anthony Gordon, despite him already signing a long-term deal last year, according to i News. The club aim to secure his future at St James' Park to ward off interest from other teams, particularly Liverpool.

A report from The Telegraph during the summer transfer window claimed that Liverpool showed strong interest in Gordon during the summer transfer window, and the player was eager to make the move. However, Newcastle's high asking price prevented the transfer from happening, as the club was not willing to sell him for less than their valuation.