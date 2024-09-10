Key Takeaways Australian official Jarred Gillett will become the first foreign referee to ever take charge of a Premier League north London derby on Sunday.

Arsenal have been left frustrated by some recent decisions from the Liverpool-supporting official.

Gillett's long-running history with Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou stretches back to the A-League Grand Final in 2012.

Derbies are harder for players, fans and referees. The visceral hatred hanging over the contest wraps the game in an extra layer of tension and aggression, heightening the scrutiny applied to the countless decisions an official has to make throughout a 90-minute scrap.

Bringing in foreign referees to ensure neutrality is common practice across the world. For a long time, English officiating was considered the gold standard as football's self-declared inventors, but even the Premier League has turned towards distant shores in recent times. Australia's Jarred Gillett became the first foreign official in the competition's history in September 2021 and has been trusted to oversee Sunday's north London derby.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have produced 16 red cards between them in the Premier League era alone - an unwanted tally that only two derbies can surpass. Here's everything you need to know about the figure appointed to this combustible fixture and his spotty track record against both capital clubs.

Jarred Gillett's Record Refereeing Arsenal and Tottenham Stat Arsenal Tottenham Games 7 8 Wins 5 4 Draws 0 0 Losses 2 4 Red Cards 0 1 Penalties Won 2 0 Penalties Conceded 1 2

Gillett's Record in Arsenal Matches

The Australian has frustrated Kai Havertz in the past

In the painfully reactionary modern world of football, the appointment of a referee can spark widespread outcry. Arsenal fans on X, formerly Twitter, tripped over themselves in the rush to lament the end of any sense of justice once Gillett was assigned to the first north London derby of the 2024/25 season. The team had been 'finished' and the campaign may as well be 'cancelled'. This vocal disdain is the result of a few mildly controversial decisions which have gone against the Gunners.

Earlier this campaign, Gillett took a dim view of Kai Havertz's running feud with Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Yerson Mosquera. The combative Colombian appeared to choke Havertz during one of many tangles throughout the afternoon but avoided a red card. Arsenal's German forward fell on the wrong side of Gillett's whistle during last season's trip to Villa Park.

During a deeply frustrating 1-0 defeat, in which the Gunners missed a stack of chances from open play, the visitors were denied an equaliser after Gillett spotted a handball from Havertz. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta remained resolutely tight-lipped regarding the incident post-match, only cryptically revealing: "I do have a big opinion, yes."

Jarred Gillett's Record in Arsenal Matches Season Competition Match Yellow Cards Red Cards Penalties Won Penalties Conceded 2021/22 EFL Cup Arsenal 3-0 Wimbledon 0 0 1 0 2021/22 Premier League Arsenal 3-0 Southampton 2 0 0 0 2022/23 Premier League Arsenal 2-1 Fulham 2 0 0 0 2022/23 EFL Cup Arsenal 1-3 Brighton 2 0 0 1 2023/24 Premier League Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal 2 0 0 0 2023/24 Premier League Burnley 0-5 Arsenal 1 0 1 0 2024/25 Premier League Arsenal 2-0 Wolves 2 0 0 0

Gillett's Record in Tottenham Matches

Long-standing history with Ange Postecoglou

When Gillett was only 25 and taking charge of his first A-League Grand Final in 2012, the biggest match in the domestic Australian calendar, he found himself at the centre of a national scandal. Brisbane Roar snatched a 2-1 victory courtesy of a controversial penalty in the 90th minute. The decision was widely lambasted after the footage showed minimal contact - if any - but reached fever pitch as Gillett's partner worked for Brisbane Roar at the time. Ange Postecoglou, the current Spurs boss, was the triumphant manager who benefitted from that call a decade ago.

The two Australians crossed paths four times last season. Spurs picked up three wins and were on the end of a 4-2 loss away to Brighton in which Gillett awarded two penalties to the hosts. Neither call elicited much dispute, as the overseas official has mercifully managed to avoid too much controversy in his encounters with Spurs thus far.

Jarred Gillett's Record in Tottenham Matches Season Competition Match Yellow Cards Red Cards Penalties Won Penalties Conceded 2019/20 EFL Cup Colchester 0-0 (4-3 pens) Tottenham 0 0 0 0 2021/22 Premier League Tottenham 3-0 Norwich 1 0 0 0 2022/23 Premier League Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle 4 0 0 0 2022/23 Premier League Tottenham 1-3 Brentford 1 0 0 0 2023/24 Premier League Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham 4 1 0 0 2023/24 Premier League Brighton 4-2 Tottenham 2 0 0 2 2023/24 Premier League Tottenham 2-1 Luton 2 0 0 0 2023/24 Premier League Tottenham 2-1 Burnley 3 0 0 0

Gillett's Record in the North London Derby

Derby debut this weekend

Gillett has never stood in the middle for a north London derby but was entrusted to watch on from Stockley Park as the VAR for the final capital clash of the 2023/24 campaign. Neither Gillett nor the on-pitch official, Michael Oliver, suffered accusations of conspiracy for their performances in Arsenal's 3-2 away win last April.

Ahead of the match, there was a growing concern that PGMOL - England's governing body for referees - had opened themselves up to huge scrutiny by appointing Gillett as the VAR during a period of high paranoia. The week before, Nottingham Forest strongly hinted at a grand conspiracy plot when accusing referee Stuart Attwell of being a Luton Town fan following a 2-0 defeat as they found themselves embroiled in a relegation scrap with the Hatters. Gillett is widely known to be a fan of Liverpool, one of the clubs who were vying for last season's Premier League title with Arsenal.

The closest controversy which arose from the derby involved Ben White's childish attempts to distract Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario at corners. Arsenal's niggling right-back tried to unstrap the Italian's gloves shortly before dead-ball situations, but neither the defender nor Gillett could be blamed for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg inadvertently turning Bukayo Saka's set-piece delivery into his own net.

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11th September 2024.