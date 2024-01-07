Highlights The Lakers have struggled since winning the In-Season Tournament, with a 3-10 record since then.

There are reports of friction between players and head coach Darvin Ham, with dissatisfaction over lineup rotations.

Anthony Davis needs defensive support from players like Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura to improve the team's defensive performance.

The Los Angeles Lakers just cannot find a way to win basketball games, and haven't been able to find their stride in the NBA since winning the inaugural In-Season Tournament back in December, despite much of their roster returning to a full bill of health after injuries had plagued them since the start of the season.

However, with both Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura back in the fold, NBA insider Mark Medina believes that superstar, Anthony Davis, now has some defensive support to help him as he and LeBron James are desperately trying to help the Lakers' overcome their mid-season shortfalls and get back to winning ways.

Friction building in L.A.

3-10 losing record since In-Season Tournament victory

After becoming the first team in NBA history to hoist up the In-Season Tournament trophy, the Lakers have suffered a sharp decline in their on-court performances, dropping 10 of their last 13 games.

While injuries plagued the L.A. outfit to start the season, with Vanderbilt, Hachimura, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes all having spent time on the sidelines to start the 2023-24 campaign, the Lakers are largely back to full strength, with only Gabe Vincent remaining out, having participated in only five contests so far.

In spite of this, the Lakers have failed to get any offensive rhythm going as a group, often having to rely on Davis and 39-year-old James to shoulder the majority of the team's offensive contributions, while their defense has suffered a similar fate based on their 21st-ranked defense.

Overall on the season, the Lakers have the eighth-worst offense in the league, as measured by their 111.8 offensive rating, while their 113.3 defensive rating has led them to a minus-1.5 net rating, ranking them 22nd in the Association.

L.A. Lakers - Last 13 Games League Rank Points scored 114.7 20th Opponent points scored 120.2 23rd Offensive rating 112.5 23rd Defensive rating 118.7 21st Net rating -6.2 24th Player impact estimate 48.8 21

The Lakers aren't just struggling on the court, though, with reports surfacing that suggest there is some off-court friction between players and coaching staff, particularly as it pertains to head coach, Darvin Ham.

According to a recent report from Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, there is a 'deepening disconnect' between Ham and his players, all but signaling that he has lost the locker room entirely and his job is on the hot-seat, with his choice of line-up rotations reportedly being a particular point of discontent.

Having dropped point-guard D'Angelo Russell from the starting line-up, and him since suffering with a tailbone injury, Ham started five recognized forwards in six consecutive games stemming from December 21st to 31st, with James having to dictate play from the point-guard position, a role he had previously assumed throughout the 2019-20 championship-winning season under Frank Vogel, with Taurean Prince listed as his backcourt partner in that particular rotation.

However, after a disastrous 2-4 record in that span, Ham decided to switch things up again by re-inserting guard, Austin Reaves, back into the starting line-up, having relegated him to the bench earlier on in the regular season.

This is particularly interesting, as reports of a breakdown in the relationship between Reaves and his head coach have been rife, leading to speculation that Reaves' fewer on-court minutes are concordant with this apparent falling-out, while NBA insider Anthony Irwin suggests that this rift is 'something', and could even lead to agents and/or front-office executives getting involved.

Davis has to be 'main defensive anchor'

Medina believes that the only way that the Lakers can achieve their 'defensive potential' is by having Davis lead from the front and exhibiting his dominance on the court on a nightly basis that he has often shown, though not consistently enough.

As well, with the return of both Vanderbilt and Hachimura to action, the journalist argues that their respective roles on the defensive end allow some pressure off of Davis' shoulders, while also allowing him some more flexibility in regard to spacing on the hardwood.

“The Lakers’ defensive potential starts and ends with Anthony Davis, but with the Lakers finally having a healthy Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura, that relieves some pressure off of AD with offering rim protection and rebounds. It also gives AD flexibility to guard out on the perimeter to make up for the Lakers’ inconsistent backcourt defense. This development should give Davis more energy to produce more on offense. Nonetheless, he has to remain healthy and be the team’s main defensive anchor. The Lakers’ NBA title chances depend on it."

Lakers’ defensive woes

Team's defensive rating improves to 109.9 when Davis is off the floor

There is no doubt that the Lakers' defensive production has been greater than their offense, as evidenced by their 12th-best ranked defense, although that isn't particularly saying much.

Fortunately for the Lakers, they do have a defensive powerhouse at the center position at their disposal, with Davis having one of his better seasons in the blocking department, averaging 2.6 blocks per contest, while also grabbing 12.3 boards per game, 0.2 rebounds shy of his career-high 12.5 which he set last year.

One key caveat, though, is that the Lakers have had little contributions from elsewhere within their rotation, with injuries stifling their front-court, leaving Davis short-handed, and again having to rely on an aging James to provide the back-up.

But, with defensive stand-out last season, Vanderbilt, and Hachimura having been back in the line-up for a while after returning from their respective injuries, there is optimism that they can offer Davis some support on that side of the ball, and in-turn, allow him to be able to focus his game elsewhere as the team seek a win.

L.A. Lakers 2023-24 NBA Defensive Statistics Anthony Davis Jarred Vanderbilt Rui Hachimura Defensive rating 113.4 110.9 109.9 Defended field goals made 8.7 3.3 4.2 Defended field goals attempted 18.9 6.7 8.5 Defended field goal % 45.9 50.0 50.0 Percentage points difference (%) -3.2 2.5 2.6

While Hachimura boasts the better defensive rating out of the trio of Lakers, Davis is still statistically the better shot defender, holding his opponents to only 45.9 percent of their shots, compared to their average of 49.0 percent.

The eight-time All-Star is also the only player out of the three to hold their opponents to a negative percentage points difference, whereby his opponent scores at a lower efficiency than his season average.

However, neither Davis nor Vanderbilt or even Hachimura are statistically the best defender, at least when measured by defensive rating, on the Lakers.

Ironically, that accolade belongs to Christian Wood, with a 108.2 defensive rating, based on Lakers who have played more than 15 minutes per game and more than five games, who, when arriving in L.A. brought with him a lot of questions over his willingness to take on defensive responsibilities.

Wood's effort on defense is also highlighted by his minus-6.3 percentage points difference, in that he limits his opponents to only 41.2 percent defended field goal percentage, as opposed to their usual 47,5 percent.

This is closely followed by 18-time All-Star, James, who restricts his opponents to only 41.8 percent defended field goals, for a minus-6.2 percentage points difference.

Perhaps what comes as a big shock, though, is that the Lakers statistically perform better on the defensive side of the ball when Davis is sitting on the sidelines.

While the Lakers' defensive rating is 113.4 when Davis is on the court, as soon as he comes out of the game, their rating improves to 109.9.

On the other hand, the same can't be said for Vanderbilt or Hachimura, where Los Angeles' defense gets marginally worse when they each step off the court, with Vanderbilt's absence seeing the team's defense drop from 110.9 to 112.9, while Hachimura going to the bench sees the team's defense drop from 109.9 to 113.8.

While Davis is the star name on the defensive side of the ball, when delving deep into the numbers, his overall impact may not actually be as influential as it first appears.

However, an argument could be made that Davis has now been allowed to focus on other areas of his game, such as his scoring, where he is averaging 25.3 points on 55.3 percent field goal shooting, due to his teammates' availability allowing them to take on some of the strenuous defensive load that he shouldered almost single-handedly to start the season.

Nonetheless, there is still a long way to go in this season, and the team will all need to come together if the Lakers are to put together a run of games in which they can finally add some wins to the win column, and that has to start with James and Davis. Their success depends on it.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.