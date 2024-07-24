Highlights Jarrell Miller's body transformation has looked impressive ahead of his next fight on Riyadh Season.

The American bruiser returns to the ring August 3 against Andy Ruiz Jr. in what is a crossroads fight between two big heavyweight boxers.

Miller will be looking to bounce back from a defeat to Daniel Dubois, and, if trumphant, could book himself an even greater payday going forward.

Turki Alalshikh, the mastermind behind boxing’s resurrection to prominence, has turned Riyadh Season into the premiere platform for fighters to put their best foot forward. With lucrative financial incentives surrounding the fights as well as a bracket system to match up the best versus the best, we are seeing boxers show up in the best shape of their lives.

The most recent heavyweight boxer to hit the gas a little more ahead of a Riyadh Season fight is Jarrell Miller, who faces former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr next week in Los Angeles on one of boxing’s best cards of the year. Miller has shown in the past that he falls off track in terms of a disciplined and healthy lifestyle, but the Brooklyn, NY native has turned it up a gear for Riyadh's debut show in America.

Jarrell Miller’s Body Transformation

No more fun can be had at Miller’s expense with how seriously he is taking this fight

Miller had a formidable knockout record but arguably lost some of that intimidating aura when he suffered the first loss of his career against Daniel Dubois in December, last year. That event was at the Kingdom Arena, as part of Riyadh Season, and he returns once again August 3 on a Riyadh Season bill knowing that a victory here can turn his career around, and, possibly secure himself a greater payday.

In the past (March 2023), Miller has fought with extra weight and has gotten away with poor dieting:

For this camp, though, ‘Big Baby’ looks to be in tremendous shape:

Jarrell Miller vs Andy Ruiz Jr

Before we see Terence Crawford make his return to the ring to face Israil Madrimov for the super welterweight WBA title, there are a slew of great fights to keep fans locked in. One of the best crossroads fights we’ll see this year is between two powerhouse heavyweights, Miller vs. Ruiz Jr. Both men are looking to use this fight as a ladder to take their career to another level.

For Miller, he is coming off the first loss of his career to Daniel Dubois, another heavyweight who’s looking to crack through. Miller’s new physique shows how focused he is on the fight. For Ruiz Jr, he hasn’t seen high-level action in nearly two-years. Ruiz Jr is an experienced vet, but he can’t waste too much time getting up to speed against a dangerous opponent like ‘Big Baby’. Both combatants understand what a victory could do for their careers and for their wallets. There are sure to be fireworks!