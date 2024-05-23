Highlights Jarrett Allen has excelled in Cleveland, improving his stats and contributing to the team's success.

His impact defensively and offensively has helped the Cavaliers become more competitive in the league.

Allen's potential departure from Cleveland might be imminent, with other teams expressing interest, despite his key role in the team's transformation.

Over the course of his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen has been an interior force at both ends of the court. Originally a player acquired via a trade from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a prior mega deal centered on James Harden then going to Brooklyn from the Houston Rockets, Allen has been a fixture for Cleveland.

Since Allen was traded to Cleveland, he has posted splits of 15.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per contest, and he's regularly had double-doubles in an expanded role in comparison to his first three-plus NBA seasons with Brooklyn. Allen has shown tangible growth during his time with Cleveland, and in the same light, the Cavaliers as a group have had that in that time. After just 19 wins in 2018-19 and 2019-20, Cleveland doubled its win total and made the Play-In Tournament in 2021-22, went to the NBA Playoffs in 2022-23, and won a playoff series in 2023-24.

Others have assuredly played into it, but even early on, one could see that Allen was going to be a significant piece for Cleveland, and he has been in recent years.

That being said, while he's been an impact player with the Cavaliers, Allen has long been a player mentioned as a possible candidate to be traded. According to recent reports, it would seem he could very well be moved this summer as well, particularly with Evan Mobley being extension-eligible. Allen is a player who is reportedly likely to have his share of suitors, too.

Even with him potentially on the move relatively soon, it appears, Allen has been a key part of Cleveland's turnaround in recent seasons, and he deserves credit for how he's factored into that.

Allen Deserves Flowers for Lending Helping Hand in Cavaliers' Turnaround

The big man has been very valuable for Cleveland

Since becoming the full-time starting center on a regular basis, Allen has been one of the pillars for the Cavs during their resurgence in the past handful of seasons. Cleveland previously giving Allen a five-year, $100 million deal prior to the 2021-22 season received some skepticism, but he proved to be a crucial player, and his numbers with Cleveland in seasons since have indicated that.

Allen's Seasonal Averages With Cleveland Year PTS TRB BLK STL 2020-21 13.2 9.9 1.4 0.5 2021-22 16.1 10.8 1.3 0.8 2022-23 14.3 9.8 1.2 0.8 2023-24 16.5 10.5 1.1 0.7

Allen looked to be a player who could be a franchise cornerstone for Cleveland early on in his tenure with the Cavaliers, and as the above numbers have indicated, he has been a quality big man.

In the 2021-22 season, Allen had an All-Star campaign with 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per outing, and he and the then-rookie in Mobley formed quite a defensive duo in the frontcourt.

Those two have been two of the driving forces behind the Cavaliers establishing themselves as one of the top defensive teams in the Association in recent years as well, and that's undoubtedly been part of why Cleveland has returned to relevance. Granted, others such as Darius Garland, and of course, Donovan Mitchell (acquired via trade before the 2022-23 season) have been the key engines offensively, but, Allen's play with the Cavaliers has again definitely aided in the team's growth.

Allen's rim protection and interior feel defensively both were big for Cleveland's improvement in team defense, and while he is not Mobley-level as far as switchability, Allen made significant strides on-ball when needed in switchouts against perimeter players. Generally, though, Allen has been one of the primary anchors for Cleveland's defense (which was No. 1 and No. 7 the last two years) and having him on the backline and Mobley often roaming helped other players be a bit more aggressive.

On the other end, Allen's screening and rolling expertise has led to high-percentage looks for Cleveland, and over his time with the Cavaliers, Allen has shown progression when it comes to his interior touch on push shots and hooks, to pair with his power and vertical threat. His interior touch has gradually improved in his time with Cleveland.

In addition to those areas, Allen's connective passing, including with Mobley to some degree even, has been an area where Allen has gotten better with Cleveland. That's underrated by him, too.

Now, to reiterate, Allen deserves credit for aiding in Cleveland's turnaround over his time with the Cavaliers. But obviously, others have had their hands in Cleveland's turnaround, including Garland, Mitchell, Mobley and the reportedly recently ousted J.B. Bickerstaff.

However, as it pertains to Allen, with momentum seemingly building about Mitchell eventually signing a long-term extension with Cleveland, and Mobley being the long-term center to help boost his and the team's offense, Allen's days appear numbered with Cleveland. Teams such as the Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder, and New Orleans Pelicans have been linked to Allen.

All things considered, though, Allen's play has assuredly been one of the reasons for Cleveland's turnaround in recent years, along with Garland, who also could feasibly be moved in the near future, it seems. But even with Cleveland's playoff failure in 2023 playoff inconsistencies this year, and Allen being mostly sidelined in the 2024 Playoffs, both Allen and Garland played significant roles in helping the Cavs' resurgence as a group. They deserve their flowers for that.