Highlights New Orleans Pelicans have been linked with a trade for Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen to fill their rim-protecting big man gap.

The Pelicans have lost Jonas Valanciunas and Naji Marshall in free agency, and are needing frontcourt depth.

Donovan Mitchell's cryptic social media post suggests he wants Allen to stay with the team, potentially affecting trade negotiations.

Having lost Jonas Valanciunas in free agency, the New Orleans Pelicans could be on the hunt for a rim-protecting big man, with the Cleveland Cavaliers ’ Jarrett Allen a name thought to be high on their list of trade targets this summer.

While the Cavaliers appear to be remaining firm in their stance of keeping their core together, league insider Mark Medina feels that Allen’s fit with New Orleans would be a ‘tremendous’ one, citing that he brings frontcourt depth with his ‘old school game’ which goes against the grain of today’s ‘small ball’ game that the NBA has become accustomed to.

Pelicans Have Work To Do

Lost Jonas Valančiūnas, Naji Marshall in free agency

So far in the early stages of free agency, the Pelicans have seen more outgoings than incomings.

While they have had to contend with the loss of forward Naji Marshall, who, after a breakout season with the Pelicans, signed the first major deal of his career by inking a three-year, $27 million deal with last year’s NBA finalists, the Dallas Mavericks , perhaps no departure was bigger than that of Jonas Valančiūnas.

After spending the last three seasons with the Pelicans, the veteran center opted to join the rebuilding Washington Wizards s on a three-year, $30 million deal, fending off interest from other teams such as the L.A. Lakers .

Having lost their starting center, New Orleans have been left with a gaping hole on their roster to fill, which makes trade rumors linking them to the Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen not too far-fetched.

Jonas Valančiūnas vs. Jarrett Allen - 2023-24 Season Statistics Category Jonas Valančiūnas Jarrett Allen PPG 12.2 16.5 RPG 8.8 10.5 BPG 0.8 1.1 FG% 55.9 63.4 +/- +1.9 +2.6

It has been reported that the Pelicans have shown “significant” interest in landing the 6-foot-9 center, though the Cavaliers have remained adamant that they want to build around their core next season, which also includes the 2022 NBA All-Star.

Amid these trade rumors, Cavaliers teammate Donovan Mitchell, who just re-signed with Cleveland on a three-year, $150.3 max extension, posted a cryptic social media post, which all but suggests that he wants his center to stay with the team.

Whether that sways the organization’s opinion on whether they ultimately decide to trade him, or not, though, remains to be seen.

But, for now at least, it seems as though the Cavaliers are keeping their options open, with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst stating that there are ‘definitely’ teams interested in Allen, and they could ‘definitely’ trade him for value in return, so all is not lost for the Pelicans yet.

Allen Won’t Get Traded if Mitchell Wants Him on the Team

Despite the conflicting reports around whether the Cavaliers will trade Allen or not, Medina argues that they will ultimately prioritize keeping franchise star Mitchell happy, and he has appeared to have expressed his desire – via his posted social media image - that he wants his center to stay with the team.

Hypothetically, though, in light of the Pelicans’ rumored interest, the journalist feels he would be a ‘tremendous fit’ with the group in New Orleans.

“When Jarrett Allen was available, he was touted as a really durable gamer, but in the playoffs, that changed with his rib injury. But, as long as Donovan Mitchell wants him on the team, which is what reports are saying, I don't think he's going to get traded. Now, if once Mitchell signs that extension, and if things start continuing to go south, maybe they do it. But, obviously, star players dictate things, and if Mitchell is making it clear that he wants to keep this core together, the Cavaliers will listen to that. But, could Jarrett Allen be a great fit in New Orleans? A tremendous fit. In today's NBA, where it's about small ball, there is a value in having some frontcourt depth, and he does a lot of good things with his rim protection, passing and his versatility with scoring. He has an old school game to him a little bit, but he can also stretch it out a little bit on the floor.”

Defensive Impact Can Transform a Franchise

Led Cavaliers to a top-10 defensive rating last season

Only a few seasons ago, the Cavaliers felt that they had a player on their hands who could be a franchise cornerstone for them, and he has arguably been a keystone in their rise from the pits of despair up the ranks to becoming a top-10 defensive team in the NBA.

Last season, Cleveland ranked seventh in the NBA for defense with a 112.1 rating, which is a slight drop when measured against their 2022-23 campaign, in which their 109.9 defensive rating earned them the top spot, but nonetheless has established them as one of the best defensive sides in basketball.

Jarrett Allen - 2023-24 Category DFGA DFG% DIFF% Overall 16.8 48.8 -1.2 3-pointers 3.6 33.0 -2.6 2-pointers 13.2 53.1 -2.8

For Allen individually, 16.5 points per game cemented his place as the Cavaliers' third-scoring option, in which he converted his shots at a team-high 63.4 percent efficiency from the field. He also led the team in rebounds, averaging 10.5 per game, which was the 13th-best mark in the Association.

However, it was Allen's effort defending the rim which was so crucial to Cleveland's success this season.

When opponents attempted to score within six feet of the rim, Allen held them to only 56.8 percent field goal accuracy, seven-and-a-half percent lower than their 64.3 percent field goal average. From opponents' shots attempted from within 10 feet from the basket, the 6-foot-9 big held them to 54.8 percent shooting, down from their 60.4 percent field goal average, down 5.6 percent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 2022-23 season, Jarrett Allen became the first player in Cleveland Cavaliers history to have a game with 20-plus points, 20-plus rebounds and five-plus assists.

Overall, Allen limited his opponents to only 48.8 percent from the field, down from 50.0 percent for a 1.2 percent swing.

As such, for a franchise like the Pelicans, who last season ranked just above the Cavaliers, and sixth overall in the NBA with a 111.9 defensive rating, he could contribute to helping them be a top-five defense, if not even a top three, should they be aggressive in trying to pursue him via trade.

This would - providing they kept their core intact - boost the Pelicans' chances of being competitive in the Western Conference, especially with the losses in the frontcourt that they have so far had to contend with in the off-season.

But whether he will be made available on the market by the Cavaliers, hangs very much in the balance.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.