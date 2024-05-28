Highlights Jarrett Stidham is determined to compete for the starting QB spot with the Broncos despite being the underdog.

Stidham, Wilson, and Nix are in a quarterback battle, with Stidham having the advantage of a year with the team.

The Denver Broncos' QB battle is heating up, with Stidham, Wilson, and Nix vying for the starting role in the upcoming season.

The Denver Broncos have had an interesting offseason to say the least. Denver moved on from quarterback Russell Wilson after a disappointing 2023 season. In response, the Broncos drafted Bo Nix out of Oregon and traded with the New York Jets for Zach Wilson. However, there is one other quarterback who is looking to become the starter in Denver.

Jarrett Stidham took over for Wilson at the end of the 2023 season. His performance didn't exactly light the league on fire. The former Auburn signal-caller threw for nearly 500 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in three games. But Stidham believes he is ready for a full-time role with the Broncos, as he recently shared with ESPN's Jeff Legwold:

It's a business, I totally understand it, but at the same time, I'm here to compete. I'm not going to just sit down and let someone else walk on in here -- I'm going to work my butt off to get the job. I'm super excited about it.

Related Report: Zach Wilson Shipped to Broncos For Late Round Pick Swap The New York Jets' beleaguered former first-rounder has finally been dealt, as he will head to Mile High for a second chance in the NFL.

How the Broncos QBs Stack Up

Stidham is in a rather interesting position

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Stidham enters the offseason battle for the starting job in a pretty unique standing. On one hand, he is the team's veteran on the roster. He is the oldest of the three quarterbacks at 27 years old. On the other hand, though, Stidham is the underdog. Nix and Wilson are usually viewed more favorably than the Auburn product.

Jerrett Stidham Career Stats Stat Stidham Games Played 16 Completion % 59.4% Passing Yards 1,422 Passing TDs 8 INTs 8 Passer Rating 78.3

Wilson was a 2021 second-overall pick by the Jets. He struggled during his time with Gang Green, but he is only 24 years old. Nix is also 24 and was recently selected with the 12th-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Oregon product was reportedly the apple of head coach Sean Payton's eye throughout the draft process.

All that said, Stidham understands the nature of the NFL. Nothing is handed to you. You can have a ton of experience, but at the end of the day, the best man will win the job. Proving what he can do on the football field is an exciting prospect for Stidham.

That's kind of the NFL. I think competition brings out the best in you... this is the first time I've been the vet in the room and that's a little bit different. Probably having a little more knowledge of the NFL in general, [but] at the end of the day it's a competition and that's what I'm here to do is compete.

Payton did point out an advantage Stidham has. He pointed out that Nix and Wilson are battling to do more than simply start games. At this point, they are trying to learn the system in conjunction with proving that they are the best option for the starting job. Stidham, though, has a year with Denver under his belt.

The Broncos begin their 2024 season on the road. Denver takes on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 at Lumen Field. Then, they return home to take on Wilson and his new team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. In any event, Denver's quarterback battle is one of the more intriguing position battles in the league ahead of the regular season.

Source: Jeff Legwold

All statistical data is sourced from ESPN unless otherwise stated.