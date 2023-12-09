Highlights Jarrod Bowen's impressive season has attracted interest from other clubs, but he recently committed to West Ham by signing a new contract until 2030.

West Ham will demand a premium fee for Bowen due to his importance to the team, similar to what they received for Declan Rice.

West Ham may be considering potential replacements for Bowen, and are reportedly interested in Galatasaray winger Kerem Akturkoglu, who is also being pursued by Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen is reportedly attracting interest after an impressive season, and journalist Dean Jones has provided a major update on his future to GIVEMESPORT.

The England international has undoubtedly been one of West Ham's most important players so far this campaign, with many of the supporters at the London Stadium worried about how their side would perform without Declan Rice. Bowen appears to have taken on the responsibility of being the main man for the Hammers, and he's flourishing under David Moyes.

It's no surprise that clubs are beginning to have their heads turned by the former Hull City forward, but he recently committed his future to the capital club, signing a new contract until 2030. Bowen himself could be tempted with a move if a Champions League club arrives with an offer on the table, but he certainly appears in no rush to depart considering he signed an extension.

Jarrod Bowen is attracting interest

West Ham proved with their sale of Rice that they aren't willing to offload their key players for a bargain price, so any club considering a move for Bowen will have to be prepared to pay a premium. Regardless of what an interested party will value Bowen at, the Hammers are likely to demand in excess of that figure due to his importance to the side.

Jarrod Bowen - stats vs West Ham 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.26 2nd Goals 9 1st Assists 1 =4th Shots per game 2.6 1st Aerial duels won per game 1.4 8th Dribbles per game 1.4 =3rd Stats according to WhoScored

Bowen has been one of West Ham's most important players this term, but rival Premier League clubs could look to test their resolve over the next two transfer windows. According to talkSPORT, Newcastle United and Liverpool are two of the clubs who admire Bowen. Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that the Merseyside club could look to target Bowen as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Although Bowen might not be on the same level as Salah, Jurgen Klopp developed the Egypt international into a world-class forward, so there's no reason he can't do the same with Bowen. The former Hull City man signed a new seven-year deal back in October, hinting that he's committed to the capital club.

Jones has suggested that it wouldn't be a surprise if West Ham demanded a similar fee to what they received for Rice when Arsenal secured his signature in the summer transfer window. The journalist adds that there always seemed to be an acceptance that Rice would depart, but he doesn't get that same feeling with Bowen. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"The form of Jarrod Bowen is little short of sensational and it would be no surprise if he was suddenly pursued by other Premier League clubs in a way not dissimilar to how Declan Rice was chased last season. The difference here is that there always seemed an acceptance that Rice would leave and I really don’t get the same feeling with Bowen. I think it was a big statement when he signed his last contract because you do not commit yourself until 2030 without a very deep thought process and deep love for the club. I don’t think it’s a surprise that West Ham would value him at £100million. You look at players like Jack Grealish and Rice moving for massive sums and then look at Bowen’s output, the fact he’s around the England set-up, and think it’s reasonable at this moment he would be given a massive price tag - even if it is just to price him out of a move."

West Ham have a replacement lined up

Although the Hammers will be hoping to keep hold of Bowen, they may be eyeing a potential replacement in case an offer arrives which they simply can't reject. Moyes' side could also do with another body in attack, considering Bowen has been utilised in a centre-forward role at times this season.

According to reports in Turkey, West Ham are among the sides who are showing an interest in Galatasaray winger Kerem Akturkoglu. However, the Hammers could face competition from both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to secure his signature.