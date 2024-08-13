Highlights West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen remains on Newcastle's shortlist in right-sided winger search.

Miguel Almiron is reluctant to leave St James’ Park amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

Newcastle are now focusing on signing a defender, with Marc Guehi among the targets.

Newcastle United have West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen on their radar but are not yet prioritising the signing of a right-sided attacker, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Miguel Almiron’s reluctance to leave St James’ Park has so far prevented the Magpies from advancing on a winger signing, despite recent stories linking the Paraguayan with a Saudi Pro League switch.

According to Jacobs, Almirón had admirers in the Middle East even in January, while Newcastle were keen to replace the out-of-favour winger with Michael Olise before he joined Bayern Munich.

After versatile forward William Osula’s arrival, Newcastle are now reportedly focusing on finding a defender before the transfer window shuts on August 30.

With long-term ACL injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, Eddie Howe is keen to address the centre-back area, with Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace remaining among the top targets.

Newcastle have reportedly held ‘positive talks’ over signing the England international this summer and are ‘prepared’ to pay a club-record fee to acquire Guehi.

‘Nothing Advanced’ in Winger Search

Jarrod Bowen eyed by the Magpies

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, suggested that Newcastle are yet to advance in their right-sided attacker search, with Jarrod Bowen remaining on the Magpies’ radar ahead of the transfer deadline:

“Newcastle are not yet prioritising finding a right-sided attacker or winger because Miguel Almirón has been reluctant to leave despite Saudi interest both last January and now. “They tried for Michael Olise prior to his Bayern move, and Jarrod Bowen is the other player firmly on their radar. “But the focus for now is on finding a defender. William Osula is also seen as an excellent arrival since he can play centre-forward or left-wing. “A right-sided attacker is still needed, so could be one to watch between now and when the window shuts, but there is nothing advanced at this point.”

Bowen, who recently signed a contract extension, is tied to a long-term deal at West Ham through to 2030, which will help to keep his asking price high.

The England international, who David Moyes labelled as a 'special' player, has consistently been one of the standout wingers in the Premier League in recent seasons, scoring 16 goals and adding six assists in 34 appearances last season.

Newcastle have been heavily linked with Bowen in recent months and he was eyed by several top English sides after another impressive campaign at the London Stadium. Tottenham and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in Bowen in the past.

Sources have previously confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that West Ham could demand in the region of £100m for Bowen.

Jarrod Bowen West Ham Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 34 16 6 Europa League 7 1 4 FA Cup 1 1 0 EFL Cup 2 2 0

The Magpies are expecting a busy end to their summer transfer window, having dealt with Financial Fair Play concerns in the first month, resulting in the sales of youngsters Eliott Anderson and Yankuba Minteh.

Anthony Elanga Eyed by Newcastle

Among their potential targets

Newcastle have identified Nottingham Forest forward Anthony Elanga as another option in their search for a right-sided attacker this summer, according to The Athletic.

The former Manchester United ace is now being considered among several names after the Magpies missed out on Michael Olise earlier in the window.

Elanga, who joined Forest on a five-year deal last summer, made 39 appearances for the club across all competitions last season, scoring five goals and registering nine assists.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-08-24.