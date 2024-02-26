Highlights Jarrod Bowen shone for West Ham as they crushed Brentford 4-2.

Emerson then sealed the win with a stunning long-range strike.

Three points were vital for manager David Moyes, who has come under increasing pressure lately.

Jarrod Bowen continued to showcase why he deserves to be in contention for a place in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad as the winger propelled West Ham to a much-needed victory over Brentford on Monday night.

The Hammers went into the tie under a lot of pressure, with recent defeats to Nottingham Forest, Arsenal and Manchester United leading to some calling for David Moyes to lose his job just months after guiding them to European glory.

Any doubts over whether the players were behind the manager were eradicated by the final whistle, as the Irons put their London rivals to the sword thanks to Bowen's brilliance and a screamer from Emerson.

Related Thomas Tuchel 'matches profile West Ham want' after Moyes West Ham United are eyeing a potential move for Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel amid ongoing uncertainty over David Moyes' future

Emerson seals the deal with a beauty

The Italian ensured all three points with a wonderful strike

The game got off to a frenetic start in the opening stages, with Bowen punishing a lifeless Brentford defence to bag the first two of his treble inside just seven minutes. This led to the Bee's calling a meeting of sorts on the pitch, which paid dividens as Neal Maupay pulled one back shortly after. However, come the second period, West Ham resumed control.

Come the hour mark, Bowen had his hat trick after heading in from close range and restored his side's two-goal cushion. This was then added to in some style by Emerson. Picking up a loose ball from more than 25 yards out, the former Chelsea defender unleashed a strike into the top corner to ensure his side went home with all three points.

The visitors did get a consolation back through Yoane Wissa, but they were unable to test West Ham much more after that. David Moyes will be relieved to get three points on the board and relieve some of the pressure he has found himself under in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the result sees Thomas Frank's men be clawed back into the relegation dogfight, as the Hounslow outfit now sit just five points above the drop zone with a third of the season still to play.

A must-win London derby next for Brentford

Meanwhile David Moyes will make a return to Goodison Park

The Bees will be hoping to bounce back from tonight's disappointing result when they host a Chelsea side still licking their wounds after a disappointing Carabao Cup final defeat over Liverpool. The all London clash will see Brentford look to secure the double over Chelsea having already beaten them 2-0 in October.

As for West Ham, they will look to continue their momentum as David Moyes makes his first return to Everton as a European Cup winner. The Toffees currently occupy 17th position, just one point above Luton in 18th. Despite his ties to the Merseyside club, the Scotsman will be keen to ensure that his current side continue on an upward trajectory as they seek to oush further into the top half of the table.