Newcastle United are interested in signing Jarrod Bowen this summer, but the West Ham winger does not reciprocate this interest, according to HITC.

Bowen enjoyed an exceptional campaign for the Hammers, netting 16 Premier League goals and registering six assists as the east Londoners secured a place in the top half. This impressive season has inevitably resulted in the Englishman becoming the subject of interest from a number of clubs, including the aforementioned Newcastle, as well as Liverpool, who have been issued a 'hands-off warning'.

However, despite rumours suggesting Bowen was Eddie Howe's number one target circulating this week, HITC have revealed that the player is uninterested in joining the Magpies. Even though Howe has identified the 27-year-old as his primary right-sided target, the player is content at West Ham and wouldn't be tempted by a potentially lucrative offer from the north-east.

Bowen Doesn't Want to Join Newcastle

West Ham value the winger at £100 million

Newcastle are in the market for a right-winger this summer, with the club in talks with a Saudi side over a proposed move for Miguel Almiron. A departure for Almiron appears to be very much on the cards, with the Tyneside outfit's hierarchy reportedly believing the Paraguayan is upgradable.

Prior to opting to join Bayern Munich, Michael Olise was Newcastle's number one target to fill this role, but they ultimately didn't have the funds for the deal to materialise. Instead, attentions have turned to Bowen, who excelled on the right-side of West Ham's attack last season.

However, according to HITC, the Irons are demanding a fee in excess of £100 million for the Englishman, who they are desperate to keep hold of. If the finances were deemed inadequate in order to complete a £50.8 million move for Olise, Newcastle won't be optimistic over the prospect of landing Bowen.

Even if the Toon are able to negotiate a more appetizing fee with West Ham, the England international reportedly isn't keen on the move. While Howe would likely offer the player guaranteed minutes, and an upgrade on his reported £120,000-a-week earnings, it appears the Hereford-born man is settled in the East end of London.

Bowen arrived at the London Stadium in January 2020, and has since gone onto make 202 appearances for the Hammers, scoring 60 goals. This includes the winning goal in the 2023 UEFA Europa Coference League final, ending the club's 43-year wait for silverware.

Bowen's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 34 Goals 16 Assists 6 Shots Per 90 2.5 Key Passes Per 90 0.93 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.01

Newcastle Could Instead Sign Summerville

The Leeds wide forward is available for £35 million

If Bowen is completely unattainable, Newcastle could instead look at signing £35 million rated Olise alternative, Crysencio Summerville. The Dutchman won the Championship Player of the Year award in 2023/24, scoring 21 goals in 49 appearances as Leeds narrowly missed out on promotion.

Now, the 22-year-old is being courted by a number of clubs, with Liverpool said to be rivaling Newcastle for his signature. Leeds are reportedly not intent on standing in the player's way of a move to the top flight, and he could become the most cost-effective option for the Magpies, given the excessive asking price for Bowen.

