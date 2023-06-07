Jarrod Bowen was the hero as West Ham United won the Europa Conference League on Wednesday evening.

West Ham broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute in Prague courtesy of Said Benrahma's emphatic penalty.

They weren't ahead for long, though, as Giacomo Bonaventura levelled proceedings shortly after.

Bowen gave West Ham the lead once more in the 90th minute.

The Englishman broke the offside trap before coolly rolling the ball into the net.

The final whistle sounded shortly after as West Ham won their first major trophy in 43 years and their first European trophy for 58 years.

Jarrod Bowen pushes West Ham fan in interview after Conference League win

Bowen spoke to BT Sport after the match.

He was interrupted by a pitch-invading West Ham fan at the start of the interview, who sang about the 26-year-old's partner Dani Dyer.

Bowen was not impressed at all. He pushed the supporter and instructed him to leave. Watch the moment below...

Bowen went on summarise his pride after helping West Ham end their trophy drought.

"I obviously dreamed of scoring but to score the winner in the last minute, it's what you always say you want to do," he said.

"To do it in front of these fans, I thought I was going to cry. I'm just happy. We had a dream, we haven't had the best season, myself included, but to give these fans this moment, I'm over the moon.

"I think in my position, you make that run 10 times and you might get that ball once. As soon as you get it you've got to put it away. Never [have I felt like this in my life].

"This is the biggest game of my career. The emotion, there was time for one more chance. I'm just so happy. I'm over the moon. I'm thinking of the party tonight. Listen to it [the fans celebrating], listen."