Newcastle United could be looking to make an upgrade on Miguel Almiron in the near future, and journalist Ben Jacobs has named one player fans should 'keep an eye on', while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

If Newcastle want to go to the next level and compete in the Champions League, further reinforcements will be necessary.

Although Almiron has upped his game in a Newcastle shirt in the last few years, he's now 29 years old and the Magpies might be considering finding a long-term replacement in the near future. The Paraguayan was impressive for the North East club last season, scoring the most goals he's scored in a single campaign since his move to St James' Park, but overall, his time at Newcastle has been underwhelming.

Miguel Almiron Newcastle Stats Starts Goals Assists 2018/2019 9 0 0 2019/2020 35 4 2 2020/2021 28 4 1 2021/2022 19 1 0 2022/2023 29 11 2 2023/2024 4 0 0 All statistics via FBref

Newcastle have gone from a side battling towards the foot of the Premier League to a club now competing in Europe, so over time, we could see many of the players move on while bringing in top-level stars. Almiron could be one sacrificed in the future. Newcastle enjoyed an impressive summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes to bolster their squad, but they are unable to improve in every single position in one financial year.

Read More: The Best XI Of Signings Made By Premier League Clubs In The Summer Transfer Window An additional midfielder, a left-sided winger, and two defenders were brought in to help Howe compete on a European and domestic front this term, so the next priority could be to add another option on the right-hand side of attack.

Newcastle are a club to keep an eye on next summer - Ben Jacobs

Players from the Premier League and in Europe could now see Newcastle as the ideal place to play football. The Magpies are on an upward trajectory and have a manager who likes to give opportunities to young players.

Jacobs has suggested that West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen, who Michail Antonio believes is worth £60m, could be one to keep an eye on for Newcastle next summer. However, the journalist adds that Liverpool have been mentioned in the race to sign the England international. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Let's see whether the Liverpool links develop. I think the only thing Liverpool will look at as far as Bowen, in a year's time, is just the fact that he will be 27 years of age, and by next summer, he will actually be pushing pretty close to 28, because he's born in December. So, he'll turn 27 in only a few months, and by the time we get to next summer, if you sign him in August, you've got a 28-year-old. So, given the money that West Ham would want for Bowen, and given the profile of the player age wise, that might be a negative working against him in some ways. So I think it's too early to be making definitive connections between Liverpool and Bowen. But one thing's for sure, he's one to watch next summer in 2024, because there will be plenty of clubs with Champions League football that take a very close look at the player. I think Newcastle is perhaps another club to keep an eye on as well in 12 months time."

Bowen has been an impressive player for West Ham over the years and although they will be competing in Europe this campaign, there's no guarantee they are competing in Europe again next season. The capital club qualified after winning the Europa Conference League, but they only finished 14th in the Premier League last term.

There's no doubt Bowen appears to be enjoying his football at the London Stadium, but it could be difficult to turn down if a Champions League club comes knocking.

Who else could Newcastle sign in this position?

Journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT during the summer transfer window that PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko was a player of interest to the Magpies. However, a transfer failed to materialise, but it will be interesting to see if they make an official move in the future. The Belgium international could be the ideal long-term replacement for Almiron. The 20-year-old is already performing exceptionally in the Eredivisie and has recently made his mark for his country, scoring in the latest international break.