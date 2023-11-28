Highlights West Ham might have to deal without Jarrod Bowen due to injury, but it could get worse in the near future.

There are concerns that bigger clubs may try to sign Bowen, and it could be difficult for the Hammers to keep hold of him.

David Moyes may be looking to reinforce the attack in the January transfer window, with a striker being a priority due to injuries and a lack of options.

West Ham United had to deal without Jarrod Bowen against Burnley at the weekend, and journalist Paul Brown has given his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on how the Hammers are going to find things difficult without him.

Bowen has undoubtedly been one of West Ham's best players this season and despite securing three points at Turf Moor without him, it was a far from convincing performance. The Hammers left it late to turn the game around and clearly lacked something in the final third that Bowen would usually offer.

Thankfully for David Moyes, Mohamed Kudus was brought to the club in the summer transfer window, and the Ghana international created two goals against Vincent Kompany's side. Bowen has even played through the middle of attack at times this campaign and with Michail Antonio also out injured, there's no doubt that Moyes missed the England international.

West Ham might have to deal without Jarrod Bowen permanently

Naturally, for a club like West Ham who aren't competing for European places in the Premier League, big clubs are going to come sniffing when one of your players is performing at a high level. Bowen has been superb this season and has taken his game to another level, so it could be difficult for the Hammers to keep hold of him for too much longer.

Jarrod Bowen - stats vs West Ham 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.34 1st Goals 8 1st Assists 1 =4th Shots per game 2.8 1st Aerial duels won per game 1.4 7th Dribbles per game 1.6 3rd Stats according to WhoScored

Despite recently signing a new contract and journalist Brown previously telling GIVEMESPORT that Bowen was happy at the London Stadium, the former Hull City winger could have his head turned if clubs come knocking. As per talkSPORT, Newcastle United and Liverpool were interested in signing Bowen, with the latter potentially looking at him as a Mohamed Salah replacement.

Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool could look to bring Bowen to Anfield if Salah opts to make the move to Saudi Arabia. The reliable reporter adds that he might have seen Declan Rice sign for a Champions League club and want to make a similar switch. The capital side will hold all the cards in the negotiations and will be under no pressure to offload Bowen considering he signed a new seven-year contract back in October.

Paul Brown verdict

Brown has suggested that West Ham are going to struggle without Bowen in the side due to his creativity and how his movement causes teams problems in the final third. The journalist adds that they don't have a wealth of options in attack to replace him and he's now showing that he's one of the best forwards in the Premier League. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"Yeah, I think Jarrod Bowen has already proved just how important he is to West Ham. West Ham are going to struggle to be as creative without him. He's a good finisher. He advances the ball up the pitch, his movement causes teams problems, and losing him is a big deal for West Ham. They lose a lot of cutting edge without him and they don't really have a whole lot of options in forward areas which makes his absence even harder to bear. I just think Bowen is a really good player who deserves all the plaudits he gets. He's moved up a division and thrived under David Moyes and he's becoming one of the best forwards in the Premier League. So I think any team would miss him when he's out."

David Moyes is looking to reinforce his attack

With Bowen being utilised as a makeshift centre-forward at times this season, it could mean that Moyes and his recruitment team will prioritise signing a striker during the January transfer window. With Antonio injured and Danny Ings struggling for form, the Hammers could do with a top-level attacker through the middle.

According to Football Insider, West Ham are showing an interest in signing Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke, who has been in impressive form despite the Cherries struggling this season. However, it's said that they may be reluctant to offload the striker in the middle of the campaign, so it could be a difficult deal to get over the line.