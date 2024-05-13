Highlights Jarvis Landry appreciates Brian Thomas Jr.'s elite talent, calling him a top wide receiver prospect.

Landry, looking to return to the NFL, tried out for the Jaguars but has not secured a spot yet.

Thomas Jr. led the nation in touchdowns and impressed at the combine, aiming to fill the void left by Calvin Ridley.

A five-time Pro Bowler and 2017 NFL receptions leader, Jarvis Landry has a pretty good understanding of what it takes to be a big-time wide receiver in the NFL.

In an attempt to get back in the league after missing most of the last two seasons with injury, Landry recently had a tryout with the Jacksonville Jaguars and came away very impressed by the Jaguars' first-round pick. According to Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union, the veteran said of Brian Thomas Jr.:

Elite. Elite. So, just watching him out here and seeing it first hand in person, I’ve seen it on TV a couple times, but seeing it firsthand, he's elite.

Landry is only 32 years old and can certainly still help an NFL team win ball games. He went to Jaguars camp in an attempt to secure a spot on the team's 90-man roster, but they have yet to come to any kind of agreement.

The Jags already have an established receiver room including Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, and Thomas, though in this day and age of pass-happy offenses, maybe four quality WRs isn't surplus to requirements anymore.

Thomas Jr. Led the Country in TDs in 2023

Landry and Thomas Jr. both played for LSU

Credit: Scott Clause / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jayden Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy, and Malik Nabers, who was taken sixth overall by the New York Giants, were the focus of much of the attention on LSU last year. But Thomas Jr., who first joined the Tigers in 2021, had a breakout season in 2023 that put him on the first-round radar.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Pro Football Focus credited Brian Thomas Jr. with 15 deep catches last season, good for 3rd-most in the country.

While Nabers worked the middle of the field for LSU last year, Thomas Jr. was the player who took the top off the defense. He caught 68 passes during the 2023 season for 1,177 yards and led the nation with 17 touchdowns.

While Marvin Harrison Jr., Mailk Nabers and Rome Odunze were seen as the Holy Trinity of top wideout prospects in this draft, Thomas Jr. quickly became the number four option.

Thomas Jr. certainly helped himself with his performance at the NFL combine, running a 4.33 forty-yard dash despite standing at almost 6'3". The Jaguars drafted him hoping that he could help replace Calvin Ridley's production from last year alongside free agent signing Gabriel Davis.

While Thomas Jr. has an elite skill set, Landry's comments do have to be taken with somewhat of a grain of salt since the veteran receiver also played at LSU. Players who share the same alma mater tend to be especially complimentary of each other.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.