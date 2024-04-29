Highlights Jarvis Landry is a five-time Pro Bowler ready to return after injury.

The Jaguars are seen as a good fit with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Landry caught more passes than all but Julio Jones, Antonio Brown, and DeAndre Hopkins from 2014-2019.

It wasn't that long ago that Jarvis Landry was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. After suffering an ankle injury in 2022, he didn't suit up for the 2023 season, but wants to play in 2024.

According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

Five-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry is expected to participate in the Jaguars’ upcoming rookie camp, per his agents David Canter, Ness Mugrabi, and Ian Grutman. After sitting out last season, Landry is fully healthy and ready to return at age 31.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be a good landing spot for Landry's return. The team has a strong quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to sign a lucrative extension soon, and recently lost wide receiver Calvin Ridley in free agency.

If he signed with the Jaguars, Landry would join a sneaky strong receiver room that includes Christian Kirk, Gabriel Davis, and recent draftee Brian Thomas Jr. as they look to bring the AFC South title back to Duval in 2024.

Landry Is a 5-Time Pro Bowler

Injuries stopped his momentum, but he is fully healthy

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Landry spent his college career playing at LSU alongside his best friend Odell Beckham Jr. He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round in 2014 and caught 85 balls. By the end of his second year, he had his first 100-reception season and made his first Pro Bowl.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jarvis Landry is also an effective gadget player. He has five career rushing touchdowns, and in 2020, he completed all four of his pass attempts for 74 yards and a touchdown.

After the Dolphins balked at paying him following a third straight Pro Bowl campaign in which he led the league with 112 catches in 2017, Landry was traded to the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2018 campaign.

He continued his fine play in Cleveland until he was waived in the spring of 2022. He played half a season for the New Orleans Saints in 2022 before going on injured reserve with an ankle injury in December.

Jarvis Landry WR Ranks 2014-2019 Category Landry Rank Targets 857 4th Receptions 564 4th Yards 6,188 7th TDs 32 T-18th 1st Downs 324 5th

Landry was dinged during the 2014 combine for running a 4.77 40-yard dash. However, he has been extremely effective in the NFL, due to his short-area quickness, terrific hands, and savvy route running. While he is still in his early 30s, these skills tend to age better than straight-line speed.

It remains to be seen if Landry will seek out other opportunities if it doesn't work out with the Jaguars. A player with his resume should have plenty of interested suitors, though, and if he is healthy and wants to play in 2024, there will certainly be other interested parties.

