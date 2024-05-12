Highlights Jarvis Landry aims to revive his career with the Jaguars, open to whatever God has in store for him.

After a disappointing homecoming with the New Orleans Saints, Louisiana-born Jarvis Landry is setting his sights on the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. The five-time Pro Bowler tried out with the team this week and is hoping to find a place in the wide receiver room to continue his NFL career for at least one more year.

He is adamant that he does not want his career to end as it did in New Orleans in 2022, but he also is not going to force anything, saying "Whatever's in God's hands, in his cards, I just kind of rock with that."

At 31 years old, Landry's best playing days might be behind him, but he believes in himself and that he will be able to resurrect his career given the chance. The Jaguars may be his next, and possibly final stop, so Landry is doing all that he can to make the team such as running around catching passes as a tryout player at the Jaguars' rookie minicamp.

Landry's Forgetful Homecoming

The LSU graduate was hoping for a lot more with the Saints

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

In 2022, when news broke that Landry would be joining his hometown team, the football world was excited about what he had in store for his new team, the Saints.

Jarvis Landry Stats in Final Year With Each Team Stat MIA (2017) CLE (2021) NO (2022) Receptions 112 52 25 Receiving Yards 987 570 272 Receiving TDs 9 2 1 Yards Per Reception 8.8 11.0 10.9

Unfortunately, his return did not go as planned as he only played in nine games with less than 300 yards receiving and ended the season on injured reserve. The disappointing season meant the Saints did not offer him another contract and Landry sat out the 2023 season to get healthy. Landry spoke about his time away from the game:

It was stressful [sitting out 2023 while he got healthy]. I learned a lot about the man and getting healthy and things like that. Spending more time with family kept me grounded. Had a good support system, but it's always good to be back out here.

Landry seems ready to get back on the field this season, and he wants to end his career on a better note than it ended in New Orleans.

The competitor in me says no [in not letting his career end the way it did in New Orleans].

Pro Bowl Caliber Play

Landry's time in Miami and Cleveland proved his abilities

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to his stint in New Orleans, Landry had a great career with the Miami Dolphins and later with the Cleveland Browns. He was electrifying, explosive, and productive. He was drafted in 2014 and from 2015 to 2019 he was voted to the Pro Bowl and was regarded as one of the top wide receivers in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2017, Jarvis Landry led the league in receptions with 112 receptions, gaining 987 yards and scoring 9 touchdowns.

Landry has been a leader on and off the field even early in his career. One of Landry's most iconic moments will always be the "It's contagious bruh" on HBO's Hard Knocks when he yelled at the Browns' wide receiver room for being lazy. That personal strength and veteran attitude would be incredibly beneficial for a young team like the Jaguars with rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

