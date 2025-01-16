Summary Arsenal are on the hunt for a new, permanent sporting director after the November departure of Edu Gaspar.

The Gunners will hope their new appointment can help Mikel Arteta fire the side to more silverware.

Jason Ayto is the current interim, though his face is not overly recognisable in the footballing world.

It has now been six years since the 2019 appointment of Mikel Arteta as Arsenal manager. The former midfielder, who retired with Arsenal in 2016 after five years as a player, entered management soon after calling time on his playing career, spending time with Manchester City as an assistant to Pep Guardiola.

Much has been said, particularly this season, of the few trophies that Arteta has, thus far, added to his haul. He has not lifted any major silverware with the Gunners since winning the FA Cup in 2019, his debut year as their manager. Away from that, though, Arteta has returned Arsenal to a position from which they can at least contend for major honours.

The North London side faded slightly in the latter stages of Arsene Wenger’s legendary reign and dropped as low as eighth between Wenger’s retirement and Arteta’s appointment. There were teething problems for the Spaniard, but he has finished second in the Premier League for the last two seasons.

Arteta worked closely with Edu Gaspar for a number of years. The Brazilian, part of the Arsenal Invincibles team, served as sporting director for the Gunners but resigned in November. He has since been replaced by Jason Ayto on an interim basis, which begs the simple question, just who is he?

Jason Ayto's Background

In comparison to his predecessor, Jason Ayto is a complete stranger. Edu was a particularly recognisable figure in North London, especially due to his time spent with the Gunners as a player. Ayto served as Edu’s right hand for a number of years before his resignation and so was the logical successor, if only on an interim basis.

Ayto joined Arsenal in 2014, though he was originally a scout for the club. It was only in 2020 that Ayto was given more responsibility after Edu revamped Arsenal’s scouting team. After a number of scouts departed the club in this remodelling, it was reportedly Ayto that helped Edu construct a network that was focused more on data than anything else.

The Brazilian told Ayto to focus on building connections, a crucial step for somebody that wished to progress to the position of sporting director, having originally been a scout. Ayto is rarely seen within club media, nor does he have a large public following on social media. He was present, though, when the Gunners secured a deal for Jurrien Timber, greeting the Dutchman alongside Edu after he landed in England.

Jason Ayto's Role and Job at Arsenal

Since Edu’s departure, the responsibility of transfers has predominantly been on Ayto’s shoulders. Arsenal are a club that are particularly stern on ensuring that they do not, in any way, breach any financial rules that apply to them, so it is not as though Ayto can freely spend hundreds of millions of pounds on players.

Ayto will be entirely responsible for Arsenal’s incomings in the current winter window, but he will be required to find a player that is not only willing to join the club mid-season, but also as part of a deal that would not cause a major imbalance to Arsenal’s financial books.

Though he is at the front of proceedings for this window, Ayto is working within a team that he knows, as the recruitment team around him has not changed since the departure of Edu. Not only that, but Richard Garlick, the managing director of the Gunners, has previous experience working in transfers, so Ayto has a figure with more experience to turn to should he ever need to.

Jason Ayto Leading Contender for Sporting Director Role

It is no secret that Arsenal are searching for a new, permanent sporting director, with many names having been touted in the past few months. Roberto Olabe has seen his name suggested, with the Spaniard set to leave his sporting director post at Real Sociedad come the end of the season.

Ayto, though, will no doubt be pushing for the job on a permanent basis himself. It is believed that he has more than one supporter for the role already within the club, with The Daily Mail even reporting that internally, he is emerging as somewhat of a frontrunner for the role. And now, with the winter transfer window, he has the perfect opportunity to showcase why he would be a good choice for the Gunners.

It has been reported that Arsenal are pursuing a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer, with the Real Sociedad midfielder having previously been a target for Premier League rivals Liverpool. Should Ayto continue to secure deals for players of Zubimendi’s ilk, it can only help his chances of securing the job on a permanent basis.