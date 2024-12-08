TalkSport pundit Jason Cundy slammed Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope, following their defeat to Brentford.

Newcastle were beaten 4-2 at the Gtech Community Stadium after Alexander Isak and Harvey Barnes' goals were canceled out Bryan Mbeumo and Yoanna Wissa, before Nathan Collins and Kevin Schade ensured that the three points would remain in West London.

The result leaves the Magpies twelfth in the table, with pressure mounting on Eddie Howe to improve their fortunes. With no European football this campaign, supporters expected Newcastle to be challenging for a place back in a European competition, but this has certainly not been the case to date. With just two league wins in their last twelve games, fans are beginning to become restless, and start asking questions of some of their players.

Jason Cundy Slams Nick Pope

The TalkSport host doesn't believe he is good enough

Following the Brentford defeat, Cundy said...

“If Newcastle want to be where they feel they should be, and that’s in around those top European places, I’m not sure he’s good enough mate.”

Pope was once one of England's best goalkeepers, with some fans thinking he should be the nations first choice, but recent form has now seen him drop out of the squad.

The former Burnley man, who earns £100k-a-week at St James' Park, has never been the best with the ball at his feet, which is ever becoming a more important attribute for goalkeepers in the modern game. Formerly a fantastic shot stopper, questions are now being asked of the Newcastle man who has conceded seven goals in his last two games.

With the January transfer window approaching, Eddie Howe may look to make a signing in the goalkeeper department in a bid to improve his team's form. If he shares the same line of thought as Jason Cundy, then Pope's time as their number one may be coming to an end. Now 32 years old, it may be time for Newcastle to turn to a younger goalkeeper. As a side with ambitions of reaching Europe, Newcastle can't afford to concede as many goals as they have been, and it may well be Pope who pays the price.