In a changing of the guard, longtime Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced his retirement on Monday afternoon in a very emotional press conference.

It's only too poetic I found my career being fulfilled in the city of Brotherly Love... I know that relationship [with the fans] all too well. Some people struggle to play in this city. They can't handle the boos, the media, or the fans. I consider it a great blessing to play in the most passionate sports town in America.

Kelce announced earlier in the day that he had called for the presser himself, all but shutting the door on his brilliant NFL career.

It's a bittersweet day for Eagles fans, as they can now celebrate a man who gave so much to the city of Brotherly Love, though they must also look ahead to 2024. Next season will be the first year that Kelce isn't snapping the ball to the Eagles' starting quarterback since he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

With the six-time All-Pro hanging up his cleats, Philadelphia must look towards the future. Kelce, though, can reminisce fondly on a career that will soon earn him enshrinement in Canton.

Kelce: "I wouldn't trade it for the world"

Eagles "core four" is now on its last legs

It's rare that an NFL player can be considered a luminary in the immediate aftermath of their retirement, but Jason Kelce isn't just any NFL player.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, six-time First-Team All-Pro, and Super Bowl 52 champion, Kelce has the accolades to pair with his impressive longevity. He has played and started in every single Eagles game since being drafted, besides 14 games in 2012 (when he suffered a torn MCL and ACL in his right knee) and four games in 2014 (when he needed surgery on a sports hernia).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During Jason Kelce's tenure he led arguably the best offensive line in the NFL, as the unit saw a whopping 24 selections from 2012-2023.

This past season, Kelce broke Jon Runyan's longstanding record of consecutive games started by an Eagle, starting his 145th consecutive contest in Week 6 against the New York Jets.

Kelce approached the podium on Monday with tears in his eyes, as waves of emotions ran over him with his retirement announcement looming. He reminisced about his many coaches and teammates throughout his NFL career, from Jason Peters to Malcolm Jenkins to even Chip Kelly.

I was fortunate to play with great players—some of the best this league has to offer. The NFL is truly like no other place... the melting pot of geographic location, economic background, race, body type, personality, and athletic traits of an NFL locker room is truly remarkable.

The Eagles must now attempt to replace Kelce, who's proven invaluable on one of the league's better offensive lines in recent years. Kelce was the biggest piece of Philadelphia's unstoppable "tush push" play, and the odds that they find a center who can replicate the instantaneous ability to snap a ball under center and engage in a double-block are practically zero.

The team also has bigger fish to fry on the defensive side of the ball, as the unit collapsed in the latter half of the 2023 season, finishing 26th in total defense and 30th in scoring defense at the conclusion of the regular season. They then went on to get blown out 32-9 in the Wild Card Round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Philly did hire Vic Fangio to serve as defensive coordinator, and he should be a tremendous resource for a porous pass defense, but there's plenty of work the organization needs to do to get the defense back in contending shape.

With Kelce gone and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox seemingly soon to follow, edge rusher Brandon Graham and right tackle Lane Johnson are all that remains of the Eagles' "core four". Though the latter pair have announced their intention to play in 2024, they're both on one-year deals and may join their brothers in retirement next year.

There are a lot of needs the Eagles must address if they intend to compete for a Super Bowl title next year, and Kelce's retirement adds yet another item to that itinerary. For today, though, Eagles' fans and the organization can and should celebrate one of the best and most important players in franchise history.

