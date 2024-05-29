Highlights Jason Kelce had a long, legendary career in the NFL.

Kelce will transition to an analyst role with ESPN for the upcoming 2024 NFL season.

Kelce joked about his reluctance to cover his long-time rival, the Dallas Cowboys, in his new role.

Now, Kelce is transitioning to his new role in retirement. Earlier this month, it was announced that Kelce would be joining ESPN, and would be a part of the network's Monday Night Football coverage. Specifically, Kelce will be an analyst each week on Monday Night Countdown, the network's pregame show, as well as partaking in the half-time coverage for those games. Kelce will also be a part of ESPN's annual Super Bowl coverage.

Kelce talked with his brother on their New Heights podcast about his reluctance to cover his long-time rival, the Dallas Cowboys, during his time in the booth this upcoming season:

"Oh I have no bias... I just don't like them. But I’m gonna give them their props."

Kelce spent the entirety of his 13-year career with the Eagles, which forms a hate for the Cowboys that few could understand. However, Kelce hilariously downplayed that aspect, and stated that he will give the Cowboys their due credit, as little as he might enjoy it.

Jason Kelce Isn't Excited About the Idea of Praising the Cowboys

Kelce stated that he'd put his disdain aside, and give them their due credit as an analyst.

The rivalry between the Cowboys and the Eagles runs deep. These teams have absolutely hated each other over the course of their long histories, and the rivalry has become one of the most intense in the NFL. As a player who faced Dallas two times a year, Kelce felt that rivalry more than just about anyone. He poked some fun at the Cowboys fan base during that same podcast as well:

"I was at a charity golf outing, and there was a kid, and he was like, ‘Hey, I’m a Cowboys fan.’ I was like, ‘Oh, are you from Dallas?’ And he said, ‘No, I’m from Philadelphia.’ Are you a Lakers and a Yankees fan, too? Like, what are we doing? We’re just picking whatever team we want; that’s where we’re at?"

As a lifelong Eagle, Kelce will likely always have a bit of disdain for the Cowboys' franchise in his heart. However, in his new role as an analyst of the game, he'll have to be objective, and use his deep knowledge of the sport to tell the true story of what's transpiring on the field. Kelce is well aware of that, and stated that there would be no problem for him when it comes to separating his personal feelings from telling it like it is:

“Listen, I can set aside my differences as a player and the competition."

Kelce became the latest former player to head to the broadcast booth after retirement. He'll be joined on Monday Night Countdown with Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, Adam Schefter, Marcus Spears and Michelle Beisner-Buck. On the halftime show, he'll provide analysis alongside a smaller panel, consisting of just Van Pelt and Clark. Kelce will cover each Monday Night game with the network, as well as ESPN's playoff games in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jason Kelce is certainly an expert of the game. During his career, Kelce was named a First Team All-Pro six times, and made the Pro Bowl seven times.

As the center, Kelce was tasked with being the quarterback of the offensive line. To be as great as he was during his career, he had to know the game very well. Kelce is a true student of the game, and even now that his playing career has wrapped up, football fans can look forward to hearing his expert analysis on ESPN.

Source: New Heights Podcast

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.