Philadelphia Eagles fans won't see Jason Kelce wearing their colors next year, but they'll still see him suiting up throughout the 2024 NFL season.

According toThe Athletic's Andrew Marchand, the future Hall of Fame center is going to be the newest member of ESPN's Monday Night Countdown show. Kelce will be one of three regular analysts, along with Marcus Spears and the recently extended Ryan Clark, for the Scott Van Pelt-hosted program.

Kelce is essentially replacing 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year and former No. 2 overall pick Robert Griffin III, who is "unlikely to return to the program", per Marchand.

Players and coaches are remaining around the game

Kelce's charisma, which has been on full display in his popular "New Heights" podcast, which he hosts with his brother Travis, made him a very appealing choice for multiple networks looking to modernize their pregame shows.

Marchand reported that both CBS and NBC were pursuing him—presumably for "The NFL Today" and "Football Night in America" broadcasts, respectively—with Amazon, which produced his "Kelce" documentary series, also in the mix.

The 13-year NFL veteran is the latest in a number of recently retired players and coaches to shift into media occupations. Nick Saban latched on at ESPN as a "College GameDay" analyst and contributor to many of the organization's other football projects, including last weekend's NFL Draft coverage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jason Kelce's 156 straight starts from 2014-2023 represent an Eagles franchise record. His six First-Team All-Pro honors also represent the second-most ever for a center, behind only Hall of Famer Jim Otto, who had 10.

In lieu of landing Kelce, CBS decided to move Matt Ryan, who officially hung up his cleats last week, from part-time broadcast analyst to NFL Today analyst. He and J.J. Watt—the latter of whom remains in a part-time studio role—are replacing Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason.

Tom Brady, who may never stop contemplating a return to the NFL gridiron, is also finally set to begin his career as FOX's lead NFL color commentator this season.

Two non-retired league stalwarts, Bill Belichick and Travis Kelce, are also making waves in the sphere. Belichick will appear on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Mondays throughout the 2024 campaign and has been rumored to be signing a deal with Peyton Manning's "Omaha Productions" as well.

The younger Kelce, meanwhile, will be hosting "Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?" this summer on Amazon Prime. His thoughts on retirement appear to have been shelved for the time being, as he was made the league's highest-paid tight end on Monday afternoon.

