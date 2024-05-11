Highlights Jason Kelce is unlikely to make a comeback to the Eagles despite being around the team regularly.

The future Hall of Fame center's smooth transition into retirement and new media role suggests he won't return as a player.

Kelce is content with his decision and preparing for a future in the football industry.

The hearts of Philadelphia Eagles fans fluttered at kicker Jake Elliot reporting that Jason Kelce “has been in the building almost every day” since his retirement.

The team could certainly use their Hall of Fame bound center as they install a new playbook under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

However, Elliot's words to NFL Total Access do not mean the Philly faithful should be penciling Kelce into their opening-day lineups anytime soon. The franchise legend recently signed a $1.8 million per year contract with a $1 million signing bonus to broadcast games for ESPN.

Eagles’ Legend Comeback Unlikely

Kelce’s ‘Transition From Retiring into Something New Has Been Smooth’

Truly great athletes commonly retire after a long season when their bodies feel like hammered goo, only to return when the itch of new calls. Unfortunately for Eagles fans, that doesn’t sound like the case here.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jason Kelce helped raise $1.25 million for the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center with an Eagles offensive line Christmas album.

Kelce's wife, Kylie, stated that he spent four years working on his retirement speech. She also emphasized that:

I would like him to retire when he's still able to get down on the floor and play with our kids comfortably.

With three young kids and a cushy media gig lined up, it appears that Kelce is content with his decision to call it quits near his peak. According to one source:

He is already asking for advice from other members of the crew, and getting prepared for this next step. He thinks that this next step is the perfect one to transition and be in the football industry for many, many more years.

Kelce’s commitment to working with the front office in Philly is well known, and he already stated earlier this offseason that he'd like to remain a part of the Eagles' organization even after his retirement, as Elliot even clarified:

They're always going to be a big part of our organization.

Still, Philly fans can dream that they’ll see No. 62 wearing cleats during the National Anthem come fall.

In the meantime, the Eagles have locked up a pair of their other Pro Bowl caliber linemen in Landon Dickerson and Jordan Mailata as they prepare their offensive line for life post-Kelce. They also snagged a steal in Michigan guard Trevor Keegan in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

