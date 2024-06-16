Highlights Tim Hardaway's heater in the fourth quarter of Game 4 prompted Jason Kidd to compare him to Stephen Curry and Ray Allen.

Kidd hopes Hardaway can carry the momentum from his strong outing last Friday night to a must-win Game 5.

Role players like Hardaway could be the key to turning the series around for the Mavericks.

Everyone, including the Dallas Mavericks themselves, knows that it is going to take a great collective effort to accomplish the first 3-0 comeback in NBA history. Not only has no one ever done it, but Dallas is facing the challenge of winning three straight games (two on the road) against a historically dominant Boston Celtics team.

One of the main themes of the series has been Boston's overall talent advantage from their best player to the last man in the rotation. Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving are an incredible offensive duo, but aren't great enough to take down the Celtics by themselves, and will need unsung heroes to emerge if they are going to do the impossible.

Mavericks' head coach Jason Kidd seems to think one possible difference-maker may have shown himself at the end of Dallas' blowout Game 4 victory.

If Dallas can get unexpected efforts from several role players in Game 5, they can certainly steal the contest and make Boston begin to sweat. Staring down the barrel of a road Game 6 with the pressure of blowing a 3-0 NBA Finals lead would be a scary spot for the Celtics, but first Dallas must find a way on Monday night in Boston.

Jason Kidd Hopes Hardaway Jr. Can Provide A Spark

Veteran guard showed flashes of his old self, hitting five threes in Game 4

Although Tim Hardaway Jr. has played sparingly throughout his Mavericks' magical run through the NBA Playoffs, he has been a key piece for Dallas for many seasons and has put together a solid eleven-year career at just age 31. In six seasons, he has averaged 15.2 points on 37.3 percent shooting from three for the Mavericks, and even put up 14.4 points per game this year in 79 games played.

Tim Hardaway Jr. — 2023-24 Regular Season Stats GP PPG FG% 3P% 79 14.4 40.2% 35.3%

Hardaway fell out of the rotation during the Western Conference postseason, and barely made an effect on any series, including the NBA Finals. That all changed when he entered the fourth quarter of Dallas' 38-point victory in Game 4, when he caught fire for five threes on seven attempts in just 12 minutes of action. That was enough to notch him the Mavericks' all-time three-pointers made in a Finals game.

Hardaway's heater in the fourth quarter prompted Kidd to compare the streaky shooter to a couple of NBA Finals legends in Stephen Curry and Ray Allen, two of the best knockdown artists in NBA history.

“He joined a special company. He looked like Ray and Steph." - Jason Kidd

He drained four of his treys off of catch-and-shoot opportunities as well as a nasty stepback jumper, proving he still has it in him to hit tough shots at a high level. Hardaway has always been a streaky shooter with great highs and brutal lows, which is part of why he was benched during this playoff run.

However, if his frenzy in Game 4 is any indicator of newfound confidence, the Mavericks may have found themselves an extra weapon for Game 5. All series long, Dončić and Irving have needed their teammates to step up and hit big shots, and Hardaway is just the guy to do so.

If PJ Washington, Dante Exum, Derrick Jones Jr., and Tim Hardaway can make just a few extra shots, Dallas is capable of stealing Game 5 in Boston and making this NBA Finals a real series.