Highlights Jason Kidd's guidance of Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić led to the Dallas Mavericks' success, evident in a dominant playoff performance.

Irving and Dončić are coexisting seamlessly through effective collaboration, delivering standout performances.

The Mavericks are set to make their third-ever NBA Finals appearance, aiming for their second franchise title after mixing up their roster.

After falling short of making the NBA playoffs last year, the Dallas Mavericks faced skepticism about Kyrie Irving's compatibility with Luka Dončić.

Both are highly-dominant guards, leading to concerns about their fit together. However, under the guidance of head coach Jason Kidd, a former point guard familiar with similar dynamics, the Mavericks addressed these issues.

This was evident in their dominant performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs, where the Timberwolves were completely outmatched.

“It’s alright to be wrong. We’re not always right,” - Jason Kidd

Kidd Seeing Luka and Kyrie As a Success

Making the NBA Finals In 2nd season since the duo formed

Kyrie Irving proved his critics wrong by seamlessly fitting into the Mavericks' system. The key was alternating their play, allowing each to shine while the other rested.

This strategy was clear in their dismantling of the Timberwolves in the first half. Dončić took charge early with 20 points in the first quarter, with Irving scoring 15 in the second quarter to have Dallas up 69-38 at halftime. The deficit, which grew to as much as 36 points, proved to be too much for Minnesota to overcome, falling in a 124-103 blowout to exit the Western Conference Finals after five games.

Jason Kidd was vindicated in his belief that Irving and Dončić could thrive together, responding to doubters with a pointed remark when he spoke to Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.

Irving delivered a standout performance, playing a team-high 40 minutes and scoring 36 points on 14-of-27 shooting from the field. He was particularly deadly from beyond the arc, hitting four of his 10 three-point attempts. Additionally, he contributed five assists and four rebounds while committing zero turnovers for the entire game.

Dončić matched Irving's 36 points but was even more efficient, making 14 of his 22 shots while converting six triples on 10 attempts. He also led the team in rebounds with 10 and added five assists and two steals. Their effective collaboration suggests they have mastered co-existing on the court, positioning the Mavericks just four wins away from an NBA championship.

Kidd went further with his thoughts on the duo, praising them for working out the kinks of their chemistry since they formed together last year with Irving being traded from Brooklyn.

What's Next For Dallas

Looking to win their second title in franchise history

The Mavericks will make their third-ever appearance in the NBA Finals, and their first since 2011.

It marks great progress for the franchise since drafting Dončić in 2018. After failing to get out of the first round since their title run in 2011, they have reached two conference finals and are now back to the NBA Finals after pairing Dončić and Irving together.

Game 1 will begin at TD Garden in Boston with the Celtics hosting the Mavericks on June 6 at 8:30 p.m. EST.