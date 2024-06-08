Highlights Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd declared that Jaylen Brown, not Jayson Tatum, is the Celtics' best player.

Kidd's comments raised some eyebrows and may impact the dynamics of Game 2 for both the Mavericks and the Celtics.

Tatum and Brown's careers have seen a close comparison, showing strong similarities in stats.

In Saturday afternoon's media scrum ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd made an interesting declaration. In response to a question about the challenge of guarding Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown, Kidd stated that Brown 'is their best player.'

Kidd went on to heap tremendous praise on Brown, citing his ability to pick up Luka Dončić full court, as well as his performance en route to winning Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

A long-time basketball veteran, there are a few ways to interpret Kidd's statement. First, there's definitely an argument to be made for Brown as Boston's top player, especially during the 2024 postseason run.

However, the more important sentiment is the strategy behind his words: will it fuel a different game from either Brown or Jayson Tatum moving forward? Coach Kidd's polarizing comment is something to keep in mind.

Jaylen Brown And Jayson Tatum Have Always Mirrored Each Other

Brown: 3x All-Star, Tatum: 5x All-Star

Ever since Brown and Tatum were paired together in 2017 (Tatum's rookie year), there has always been light debate surrounding which one is the better, overall talent. Over the past few years, Tatum ascended to a 30-ppg scorer and received the majority of Boston's clutch opportunities late in games.

As a result, the consensus has favored him over Brown. When analyzing a bit closer, there really isn't too much separation. Though Tatum still holds an edge, Brown shares a lot of positive traits (with him) as an elite scorer, defender, and wing playmaker.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum — Career Statistics Category Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum PPG 18.6 23.1 RPG 5.3 7.2 APG 2.4 3.5 FG% 48.0% 46.0% 3P% 36.4% 37.5%

Brown has also learned how to play effectively as a strong, No. 2 option who can step in as Boston's top scorer on any given night.

With all the defensive attention associated with Tatum's growth over the last few seasons, it plays in Brown's favor — he experiences fewer double teams and can operate on an island more often than not.

Coach Jason Kidd's Psychological Warfare?

During his playing days, Coach Kidd was known for his incredible basketball IQ - when he commanded his team's offense, it always felt like he was a step ahead: Kidd anticipated action before it happened. With his comment before a pivotal Game 2, perhaps Kidd is applying similar tactics. Instead of a narrative focused on a likely, "must-win" Game 2 for the Mavericks, the attention is now fixated on Boston's all-star duo.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum — 2024 Playoffs Statistics Category Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum PPG 24.8 25.3 RPG 6.1 10.4 APG 2.6 5.9 FG% 54.3% 43.8% 3P% 36.6% 29.9%

Tatum took the high road in his response to Kidd, stating he understands that a wedge is trying to be driven between them (Boston), and that they aren't strangers to that sort of criticism. Tatum's mindset, in particular, is most important for the remainder of the series — there's no telling what could happen if Dallas steals the next game and Tatum's shooting struggles continue.

At the end of the day, a critical part of any NBA player's game is their confidence level. In Game 1, it was an encouraging sign for both. Tatum was still able to contribute in other areas such as rebounding and playmaking, despite scoring just 16 points. It's a testament to Tatum's maturation as a player, and how stacked Boston's lineup is.

No matter what the story is, though, it's necessary for the Mavericks to perform in Game 2. But whether an important factor or not, it will be telling to see how Boston's two stars respond to Coach Kidd's statement. It only takes one game to turn the tides of an entire series.