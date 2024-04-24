Highlights Luka Dončić received a technical foul during Game 2, but it motivated him to elevate his game.

The Mavericks responded to a Game 1 loss with a strong win, tying the playoff series at 1-1.

Next, both teams will play Game 3 on April 26, aiming for a pivotal series lead.

When things are not going the way they are supposed to, letting out a bit of frustration can be quite helpful.

This can be said for Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Dončić, who received a technical foul during the second half of the team's 96-93 victory on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

While technical fouls have their ways of keeping players and coaches in check, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd believes this to be different when Dončić gets one from the referees.

Luka Getting T'd Up

Took place in the second half when Clippers rallied from a deficit

The game was physical from start to finish, with 42 personal fouls called total. The Mavericks had a 45-41 lead going into halftime led by Dončić's 18 points, a huge improvement from the 56-30 hole they couldn't get out of in Game 1.

Los Angeles couldn't get their shots falling throughout the first half. They shot a poor 34.1 percent from the field and were an abysmal 2-of-13 from beyond the arc.

Despite their struggles, the Clippers began rallying in the third. Trailing 55-48 halfway through the quarter, they outscored Dallas 19-10 in this stretch to take a 66-65 lead heading into the final period. Dončić tied the game at 65 apiece but got called for a technical foul by the referees, granting James Harden a free throw to take the lead for the Clippers.

Jason Kidd did not view the technical as hindering Dončić's play. If anything, he believed he used it as motivation to elevate himself for the rest of the game.

“He channels that energy. He turns into someone else, and it takes his game to another level. It's been a long time since he got a technical, so I think he was just trying to see if he could get a technical. He is using that to get himself going.” -Jason Kidd

The Clippers had some momentum while keeping up their play in the fourth, taking a 73-67 lead with 9:32 remaining.

Not taking the risk of going down 2-0 in the series lightly, Dallas ignited a 14-0 run to take back the lead. PJ Washington Jr. nailed two triples with one of them being in front of the Clippers' bench, while Dončić and Kyrie Irving followed with their own shots from downtown.

The Clippers kept pushing as a dunk from center Ivica Zubac cut the deficit to 84-81 with 2:37, but Maxi Kleber and Dončić splashed crucial back-to-back triples over the next minute. These shots, as well as some free throws to close it out, ended up allowing Dallas to pull away the win from the Clippers. Certainly a strong response from Dončić since getting the technical.

“The second half is the way we should play the whole game. We got to learn from that.” - Luka Dončić during postgame.

Dončić finished the night with 32 points, nine assists, six rebounds, a steal, and a block on 11-of-26 shooting overall, including five made three-pointers. Irving assisted him with 23 points and six rebounds as well as three assists and three steals, while Washington Jr. put up 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.

What's Next For Both Teams

Series Tied 1-1; Game 5 Now In The Picture

With the Mavericks getting a huge win on the road, they have tied the series at one apiece. It was a solid performance after a disappointing 109-97 loss to start the series in Game 1.

“Obviously, it was a must-win and everybody was locked in. They punched us in the mouth in Game 1 and we just wanted to respond.” - PJ Washington Jr.

As for the Clippers, it was a missed opportunity to take a 2-0 series lead despite Kawhi Leonard's return from injury, now needing to host Game 5 when it arrives on April 30.

Both teams will look to take a pivotal series lead when Los Angeles heads over to Dallas for Game 3 on April 26 at 8 p.m. EST.