Twenty games remain on their schedule and the Dallas Mavericks are eighth in the Western Conference standings at 34-28. In a decent but precarious position, the duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving have done an admirable job throughout the season of leading the offense.

As a reward, they appear set for their first postseason as teammates,

However, the Mavericks want to be far more than a playoff team. With an MVP-caliber player in Dončić at the helm, Dallas has sought to build a championship contender. Last season's acquisition of Irving and his decision to re-sign in the offseason were major steps for the Mavs on that path.

But in vying for their first championship since 2011, Dallas knows that star power isn't all a team needs to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

On Monday, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd would note the importance of sixth man Tim Hardaway Jr., "we trust and need Timmy if we want to win a championship."

Hardaway Jr. is The Mavericks' X-Factor

3rd in the NBA in PPG off the bench (16.2)

Aside from their offensive potential, the major talking point for the Mavericks has been their defensive shortcomings. For all the wonder that Dončić and Irving provide with the ball in their hands, they're unable to mask their physical limitations nearly as well on the defensive end.

What's more, their supporting cast was unimpressive defensively as well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : Luka Dončić has scored more points in the first half of games than 91.6 percent of NBA players have scored in total this season.

Not only had Dallas traded away one of their best on-ball defenders in the deal that brought Irving from Brooklyn to Texas, their lack of rim-protection made their defense even more susceptible. In the offseason, the Mavs attempted to rectify those issues through the combination of Grant Williams and Dereck Lively II.

To that end, the team did increase their defensive impact due to Lively's shot-blocking. The athleticism of Josh Green and Derrick Jones Jr. has its benefits. Williams was a determined and typically disciplined defender.

Williams would eventually be traded to the Charlotte Hornets for PJ Washington, a more fluid athlete. Nonetheless, it may not make a difference defensively. To that point, Dallas is ranked 24th in opponents points per game (118.3) this season.

In the 10 games that Washington has played with the Mavs, they've surrendered 119.5 points per game. That's even with them acquiring another reputable interior defender in Daniel Gafford.

That said, amid Dallas' inability to undergo a defensive renaissance, sixth man Tim Hardaway Jr. has been a relatively unheralded piece of the Mavs' top-10 offense.

Playing in the shadow of Dallas' backcourt stars, Hardaway averages 16.3 points per game, the third-highest average on the team. He's made 176 threes this season, ahead of even Irving.

In fact, he's made the ninth-most three-pointers in the NBA. Knocking down 36.6 percent of his catch-and-shoot attempts in 2023-24, he's the type of player that's always a threat beyond the arc.

Tim Hardaway Jr. - 2023-24 Splits Bench/Starter GP PPG 3P% oRTG Off Bench 49 14.9 35.4 108 As Starter 10 23.0 37.9 113

His performance in spot-starts has been under-discussed as well, particularly with Irving's injury history. In 10 starts this season, the 11-year NBA veteran has averaged 23.0 points per game while shooting 37.9 percent from three.

Many may have scoffed at Jason Kidd singling out Hardaway's importance amid their bid for an NBA championship. Not only is his impact only felt on one side of the ball, his name features prominently in trade rumors.

Nonetheless, for a team that relies heavily on their offensive ability, Hardaway's talent is invaluable. As are his experience, hustle, and subtle displays of explosiveness. Whether that's apparent is a matter of debate, but whether it's a fact is not.