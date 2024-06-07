Highlights Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd still drew some positives despite sufferering a blowout loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Kidd acknowledges that the Mavericks need to start stronger in Game 2 and be better on both ends of the floor.

Boston dominated on both ends of the floor with hot three-point shooting and elite defense in Game 1.

Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals is in the books and the Boston Celtics dominated the majority of the series-opener with some stellar play on both sides of the floor. The Dallas Mavericks had little to answer for Boston's hot three-point shooting throughout the night and its lockdown defense on the other end.

After trailing by as much as 29 points in the first half, the Mavericks were able to cut down the lead to as low as eight points in the third quarter thanks to a mini-barrage from Luka Dončić. However, the Eastern Conference champions showed their poise and countered with a 14-2 run to end the period and managed to stymie any comeback attempt from Dallas the rest of the way.

Despite the blowout loss, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd was able to draw some positives, especially from their resilient comeback effort in the second half.

“A lot of good things in that third and fourth that we can build on. That’s what we talked about after the game and that’s what we have to do. We came out and won the third, had a great opportunity to cut into that lead. Unfortunately, they go on a run once we cut it to eight. But then we won the fourth. So, there are two positive things that we can take from these four quarters. - Jason Kidd

Kidd Acknowledges Mavericks Need To Be Better

Dallas needs to iron out plenty of things ahead of Game 2

Game 1s are typically feel out games. However, the Mavericks certainly felt the Celtics' wrath to open the NBA Finals. Nonetheless, Dallas is usually a slow-starter when it comes to seven-game series.

The Mavericks lost both Game 1s to the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds of the playoffs. They came out flat to open both series, but managed to bounce back with a resilient performance to take Game 2 on the road.

Nonetheless, Kidd acknowledged that the Mavericks need to be better at the start of the game on both ends of the floor.

"We gotta be better in the first. They took advantage of that... The big thing is, we have to be better as a team offensively and defensively.” - Jason Kidd

Celtics Dominated on Both Ends in Game 1

Mavs gave up a ton of open threes

The Celtics were able to get a lot of good looks from beyond the arc, and this resulted in 16 three-pointers on the night for the best three-point shooting team in the NBA.

As for the Mavs, they shot just 25.9 percent from long distance. Likewise, they recorded just nine assists on the evening.

Nonetheless, Dončić revealed he was pleased with the kind of shots they were able to generate. Unfortunately, the Mavericks just weren't able to connect on those looks.

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks — Stats Comparison Game 1 Category Boston Celtics Dallas Mavericks FG 39-82 35-84 3P 16-42 7-27 AST 23 9

Kyrie Irving, in particular, had a rough night overall as he shot just 6-of-19 from the field and finished with just 12 points while dealing with a spattering of boos from the Celtics crowd all night long.

After a slow start to Game 1, expect Dallas to come out with extra fire and aggression to open Game 2.