Highlights Jason Kidd praised Kyrie Irving for embracing his role as the "1B" to Luka Dončić.

Irving has been instrumental in the Mavs' playoff run with his second half explosions throughout the postseason.

Irving came through once again for Dallas in Game 3, where he scored 14 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter.

The Dallas Mavericks are now one step closer to the NBA Finals after they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals. Once again, the brilliant tandem of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving came through for the Mavericks, as both superstars finished with 33 points apiece to lead Dallas to within just a win away from returning to the NBA Finals.

The Mavericks' 2024 playoff run has been nothing short of spectacular. And a lot of their success is due to the inspirational play of Kyrie Irving, who has finally found a home in Dallas after a rough couple of stints in his previous stops.

After Game 3, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd gave high praise to his star point guard for the way he has embraced his role and is thriving playing as the second star next to Dončić.

"He doesn't mind being second or 1B. You just don't find that a lot of times in this league. He will show when he needs to show and he's done that with Luka this season." - Jason Kidd

Irving Has Found a Home in Dallas

Kyrie has embraced his role with the Mavericks

When the Mavericks acquired Irving last season, there was a ton of speculation about whether he would work out in Dallas. His previous stops in Brooklyn and Boston did not go quite well, and he had some rather ugly exits with those two organizations.

However, Irving has completely proved his naysayers wrong. The 32-year-old has fully embraced his role as the Robin to Doncic's Batman and the dynamic between the two has been perfect symphony throughout the season, especially in the playoffs. And with that, Irving has become a positive influence for the Mavs, not just on the court, but off of it as well.

"He's patient. He's calm. His energy is in a positive place. He loves Dallas. He's mentoring the younger guys of what it means to be a pro." - Jason Kidd

As Kidd also alluded to, Irving knows when it is his time to shine and put his Uncle Drew shoes on. With his elite skills, Irving is as suited as anyone to be Batman, and he has played The Dark Knight role when the Mavs need him to take over.

Irving Came Up Huge Once Again in Game 3

Dallas' second-half assassin scored 14 points in the 4th quarter

The formula for the Mavs in the playoffs can essentially be generalized into this: Doncic carrying the Mavs in the first half, and Irving exploding in the second half. The 8-time All-Star has been the Mavericks' second-half assassin throughout the playoffs so far.

Irving has had multiple second half eruptions in the postseason. That was the case once again in Game 3, where he poured in 14 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help stave off the Timberwolves.

Irving has a chance to return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2017 on Tuesday, should he help the Mavs complete the sweep over the Timberwolves.