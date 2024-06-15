Highlights The Dallas Mavericks prevented a sweep thanks to a historic beatdown of the Boston Celtics in Game 4.

Facing elimination, Jason Kidd boldly predicted in his pre-game speech that the Mavs are headed back to Boston for Game 5.

Another Mavericks win in Game 5 could send shockwaves of pressure to the Celtics.

The Dallas Mavericks obliterated the Boston Celtics with a historic 38-point victory in Game 4 to prevent a sweep and stay alive in the 2024 NBA Finals. With the win, the NBA Finals head back to Boston for Game 5, where either the Celtics can raise banner No. 18, or the Mavs can live to fight another day.

Dallas had every reason to feel deflated heading into Friday night, especially after it suffered a gut-wrenching loss in Game 3 to fall 3-0 in the series, a hole no team in league history has ever overcome. But Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd had the utmost confidence that his team would finally show up in Game 4.

While giving his pre-game soliloquy, Kidd boldly told his guys that they will go back to Beantown.

Dallas Put on a Masterclass in Game 4

Mavs punched early and didn't stop swinging

The Mavericks looked every bit of the team that desperate to keep their season alive. Other than suffering the embarrassment of getting swept in the NBA Finals, many had already penciled them in to lose the series anyway.

With that, the Mavericks came out with the early haymakers, much like they did in Game 3. But this time around, they didn't stop swinging. The Mavericks never looked back after racing out to a 15-point lead through the first quarter. Dallas kept its foot on the gas pedal and established a 26-point lead at halftime.

The beatdown was so bad that the game was essentially over with still three minutes remaining, when Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla waived the white flag and pulled out his starters. Dallas led by as much as 48 points, which marked the largest lead established in an NBA Finals game in at least half a century.

Dallas Domination on Both Ends

Luka Dončić believes they can pull off history

Led by Luka Dončić's 29 points and Kyrie Irving's 21 points, the Mavericks dominated the Celtics on both ends of the floor. They torched the nets with hot shooting (40.5 percent from three) and efficient shots from the field. Their offense flowed nicely, as they were finally able to generate looks, such as lobs for their bouncy big men, that they were unable to get through the first three games of the series.

More importantly, the Mavericks were on lockdown defensively. They held the Celtics to just 84 points, their lowest scoring output all year, including the playoffs. They forced Boston to shoot just 36.3 percent from the field. No Celtics player scored over 15 points.

NBA Finals Game 4 — Team Comparison Category Dallas Mavericks Boston Celtics Field Goal% 50.5% 36.3% 3-Point % 40.5% 34.1% Assists 21 18 Turnovers 9 14 Points in the Paint 60 26

The Mavericks had nothing to lose in Game 4 and their performance showcased a team that looked free and loose. Every game is a must-win for Dallas from this point.

If they find a way to squeeze out a win at TD Garden on Monday, that could send shockwaves of pressure on the Celtics, as the series would go back to American Airlines Center for a Game 6.

If anyone believes they can do it, it's the man who once said: "If you don't believe, you shouldn't be here."

As for Jason Kidd, does he have another bold prediction in him? Perhaps his speech prior to Monday's do-or-die tilt mentions something about going back to Dallas, not to go home, but to play Game 6.