The Dallas Mavericks got a huge win on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 to begin the Western Conference Finals.

With Minnesota coming off a big series win against Denver, who were the defending champions, there was discussion about the Mavericks being the underdog in this series, with the Timberwolves presenting themselves as the favorite.

When asked if he believes the Mavericks are the underdog in this series or if it's just coach speak, head coach Jason Kidd summed up his response in three words.

"That's media speak," - Jason Kidd

Kidd Pushes Back On Underdog Status

Dallas beat Minnesota on the road in Game 1

For the first time in six attempts under coach Jason Kidd, the Mavericks secured a win in the opening game of a playoff series.

Luka Dončić scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to finish with 33 total and Kyrie Irving starred with 24 points in the first half to end up with 30, propelling the Mavericks to take down the Timberwolves 108-105 in Game 1.

Dallas outscored Minnesota 62-38 in the paint, making up for an off night from downtown where they only made six triples in 25 tries.

Jaden McDaniels had 24 points for the Timberwolves, making it the third consecutive game he reached the 20-point mark. However, their star Anthony Edwards, who was named to the All-NBA Second Team before the game, was held to 19 points thanks to a strong team effort from the Mavericks on defense. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 16 points but shot 6-of-20 from the field as Minnesota's team offense was not up to par throughout Wednesday night.

The series boasts significant star talent. For the first game, the Mavericks emerged victorious thanks to their dynamic duo of Doncic and Irving providing all they needed to put Minnesota in the trenches.

“No one panicked. There was just a lot of trust, no matter how bad or how good we’re playing,” - Jason Kidd

The Timberwolves will adjust to perform better in Game 2 and show why they are the favorite in this series, but Kidd wants none of the underdog label being placed on the Mavericks.

What's Next For Dallas

Looking to beat Minnesota on the road again

Kidd's coaching experience in the 2020s has been quite a journey, winning a title with the Lakers as an assistant in 2020, elevating the Mavericks' potential by having them reach two conference finals in three years, and now having them be three wins away from advancing to the NBA Finals.

Doing it with Dallas is also significant for Kidd. Having brought the team a title near the end of his playing career in 2011, having them return to the biggest stage would add more to his resume on how much he's impacted the franchise in many ways.

Dallas will prepare for their Game 2 matchup against Minnesota on May 24th at 8:30 p.m. EST.