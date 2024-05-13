Highlights Jason McAteer claims he's been told who the next Manchester United manager will be.

The former Liverpool player has stated that a current member of the first-team squad at Old Trafford told him who is expected to takeover from Erik ten Hag.

McAteer says it won't be Thomas Tuchel or Jose Mourinho. Instead, Gareth Southgate is poised to replace Ten Hag.

Jason McAteer has claimed a current Manchester United player told him who the Premier League club's next manager will be. The former Liverpool midfielder has suggested Erik ten Hag's time at the club will soon be over, with a well-known figure expected to take over.

The Red Devils are unlikely to secure qualification for European football in the 2024-25 season as they currently sit 8th in the English top-flight following a 1-0 home loss against Arsenal. Leandro Trossard netted the only goal of the game after a Casemiro error in the first half to send the Gunners back to north London with all three points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have conceded more goals (82) in all competitions during the 2023-24 season than in any other campaign since 1970-71.

Ten Hag has had to deal with a huge injury crisis, with Jonny Evans being the only fully fit centre-back at his disposal, while Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have also being out of action for multiple games. Club legend Wayne Rooney suggested some of the unavailable players could in fact be playing after the disappointing loss at Old Trafford.

This wouldn't be helping the Dutch manager's case, and speculation has arisen over his position as the boss in recent weeks. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have made several high-profile changes behind the scenes since coming into the club and the managerial role could be the next to be reviewed.

Jason McAteer's New Man Utd Manager Claim

Jose Mourinho and Thomas Tuchel were ruled out

McAteer was working on beIN Sports' coverage of the Man United vs Arsenal match when he made a sensational claim that a senior member of the United squad recently told him who is expected to be the next manager of the club. He said:

"He plays for Man United and I had a conversation with him on Friday, I bumped into him because I live just outside the area. We got into conversation, great lad, and I asked him (the) end of the season and what he thought, and he gave me no inclination that the manager was there to stay."

He added that certain names were discussed before presenter Richard Keys asked how the player in question reacted to names such as Thomas Tuchel and Jose Mourinho. McAteer stated those two weren't the managers that prompted a positive response from the unnamed player.

When asked about the reception to Gareth Southgate's name, the retired midfielder replied: "Yes, that was the name," and then would go on to add: "Footballers have an inclination when the manager's job is on the line, and they obviously know, and I just got the feeling that it's done, it's done." View the video below:

Related 8 Things That Will Happen if Gareth Southgate Becomes Man Utd Manager Gareth Southgate continues to be linked with the Manchester United manager's job amid the scrutiny Erik ten Hag is under.

Gareth Southgate Could be Next Man Utd Boss

He has been linked with the role previously

So, with the England manager expected to be the next man in the Old Trafford dug out dugout, according to McAteer, it may throw the club's summer plans up in the air, as Southgate will first have to tackle the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament before joining any prospective club. It's expected he will leave his role as the Three Lions' boss following the competition to move on to a new challenge.

Links to Southgate have persisted ever since Ratcliffe took over the football operations at the Premier League club, with incoming sporting director Dan Ashorth said to be an admirer of the former Middlesbrough manager.