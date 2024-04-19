Highlights Jason Wilcox has joined Manchester United as Technical Director, leaving Southampton after only nine months.

Wilcox's main focus will be on revamping the recruitment department at Old Trafford.

Southampton have expressed disappointment over Wilcox's departure, but wished him well at Man United.

Manchester United's new backroom team under Sir Jim Ratcliffe is beginning to take further shape, as Jason Wilcox has been announced as the club's new Technical Director. It has been rumoured for some time that negotiations were underway with Wilcox's previous club Southampton, with a compensation package being discussed by the two parties that would allow Wilcox to start immediately, instead of serving a period of gardening leave.

Despite the Saints' reluctance, it has been confirmed that an agreement has been reached between the two clubs that will see the 53-year-old begin in his new role with immediate effect.

Manchester United Announce Jason Wilcox Signing

Wilcox is expected to work as part of Dan Ashworth's team

In a club statement, the Red Devils revealed that Wilcox would be wasting no time in getting stuck into his new role, joining the team with immediate effect.

"Jason Wilcox has joined Manchester United as Technical Director with immediate effect. He will work with all technical areas of the football department to achieve the highest standards of performance. "Jason was previously Director of Football at Southampton and, before that, Academy Director at Manchester City. As a player, he won the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers in 1995."

Wilcox began his post-playing career at local rivals Manchester City as the head coach for their under-18 team. From there, he rose up the ranks, becoming head of academy coaching in 2016 and then academy manager the following year. He held that role for six years before taking his biggest job yet, as Director of Football at Southampton.

The former Blackburn player is credited with the hiring of Russell Martin at St Mary's, who currently sit fourth in the Championship, four points off of the automatic promotion places.

A big part of his responsibilities at Old Trafford will revolve around an all-new recruitment department, which is set to be headed up by former Newcastle United Sporting Director, Dan Ashworth.

Wilcox was headhunted by new Manchester United CEO Omer Berrada, having worked with him during the pair's stay at the noisy neighbours. Berrada himself made the shocking move across the city, having previously held the role of Chief Football Operations Officer.

These moves are part of wholesale changes that are happening as part of the INEOS regime, with the likes of Richard Arnold and John Murtough being relieved of their duties in the months since the minority ownership was confirmed. Speculation remains as to whether Erik ten Hag will be the next casualty.

Southampton Respond to Jason Wilcox Departure

Wilcox's former club, Southampton, have also released a statement regarding his departure and made no secret of their disappointment about the move.

"Southampton Football Club can today confirm that it has reluctantly agreed to allow Director of Football Jason Wilcox to join Manchester United, having reached an agreement with the Premier League side on an acceptable compensation fee. "Whilst the club is naturally disappointed that Jason’s stay at Southampton has only lasted nine months, it wishes him well for the future. The club will continue to work closely with Russell Martin and his back-room team to ensure they have all the support they require moving forwards."