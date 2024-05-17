Highlights Erik Ten Hag's struggles at Man United had put his job at risk, but Jason Wilcox's influence in tactics helped secure a key win over Newcastle.

Under Ten Hag, United have faced challenges with injuries and tactical blunders, but a change may signal a positive shift.

Ten Hag's success at Ajax and potential guidance from Wilcox could pave the way for improvement and a shot at a top-four finish next season.

Erik ten Hag's poor performances at the Manchester United helm have given the Red Devils board a lot to think about when it comes to his future at the club - but having beaten European-chasing Newcastle United on Wednesday evening, the Dutchman could have Jason Wilcox to thank for saving his job according to Rob Blanchette.

Ten Hag, prior to the 3-2 win over the Magpies, had only won two games in the Premier League after 11 attempts - coming against bottom side Sheffield United and relegation survivors Everton, both at Old Trafford - leaving his position as manager extremely tenable. But with injuries galore and a new era dawning at the club thanks to INEOS' takeover, there has been somewhat of an awakening that the former Ajax boss hasn't had it easy in the north west this season and with proper guidance, United could rise up the table.

Not only are changes being made on the pitch, but backroom staff and directors are being added with glee in the form of Wilcox, Omar Berrada and potentially Dan Ashworth once United sort a compensation package with Newcastle. And it is Wilcox who could well have saved Ten Hag's job, according to Blanchette - with the former Manchester City academy chief "having an influence" on United's tactics that saw them beat the Magpies in midweek.

Blanchette: Wilcox Has "Clearly Had an Influence" at Man Utd

Jason Wilcox's arrival at Manchester United could boost them in the future

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Blanchette said that whilst results throughout the season haven't been brilliant, Ten Hag's adaptation to change and willingness to improve could see him keep his job going into the new season. He said:

"Erik ten Hag might well have saved his job vs Newcastle, not with the 3-2 result, but with the tactical display and performance. He’s stubbornly stuck with 4-1-4-1 this season & it’s killed the team. "The new technical director, Jason Wilcox, has clearly had an influence on the formation, shape, tactics and game plan. A False 9, going man-for-man 4v4 up top with two midfielders creating a block with the defence. We really should have seen this months ago when the fires were burning & teams were walking through our chaotic system. "If Erik can prove to INEOS he can take their instructions on the style of play, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe has spoken about, then he could be retained. His competition for the job isn’t deep. As I said recently, he isn’t a bad coach. However he’s made repeated mistakes this term. "The players appeared more ‘at home’ with the compact system vs Newcastle, and we must never go back to basketball tactics ever again. It’s a hiding to nothing and Erik should have recognised that at Christmas. If Erik stays, he’ll have my support."

Erik ten Hag Can Still Succeed at Manchester United

The Dutchman had a decent season last time out

Ten Hag is a good coach, as witnessed in his time at Ajax and his first season at United. The 54-year-old spent four-and-a-half-years at the helm at the Johan Cruyff Arena and won three Eredivisie titles, two Dutch Cups and famously had his side just mere seconds away from the Champions League final before Lucas Moura's last-gasp hat-trick clincher for Tottenham sent the London club to Madrid.

Even last season at United, Ten Hag managed a respectable third-place finish in the league, won the Carabao Cup and got to the FA Cup final - though this season has proven immensely via injuries and poor decisions that United have a lot of work to do off the pitch before they can succeed on it.

With Wilcox and potentially Ashworth behind him making the decisions, United could benefit massively and with a top-four place in their sights again next season, Ten Hag may get another crack at the whip.

Related Man Utd 'Completely Quiet' on Antony's Future Manchester United winger Antony has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-05-24.