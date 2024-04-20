Manchester United appointed Jason Wilcox as their new technical director this week, poaching him from Championship side Southampton, and journalist Henry Winter has provided a glowing verdict on the 53-year-old after what he saw from him during his time at Manchester City.

The Red Devils are being guided in a new direction after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS acquired a 25% stake in the Manchester club earlier in the year. The group have already made a host of changes behind the scenes and will continue to do so.

One of those alterations was to bring Wilcox in from Southampton, and they've now announced that he has moved to Old Trafford effective immediately. United are looking to get their ducks in order before the summer transfer window, so they can make a strong assault on the market when it opens later this year.

Jason Wilcox is a 'Good Appointment' for Man Utd

Henry Winter watched him at Man City

After United announced that Wilcox would be joining the club, Winter dropped his verdict on the 53-year-old the next day, explaining a training session he once saw the former Southampton chief run while he was with Man City...

"Watched Jason Wilcox take a session while Manchester City age-group coach. Had the respect of the young players not just because of his playing career but the quality of his coaching, people skills and quiet authority (black belt in judo too). Loss to Southampton. Good appointment by Manchester United."

Before the Red Devils start considering reinforcing their squad, they must ensure they have the right people in place to identify targets and make the correct decisions with their recruitment. Wilcox has done an excellent job during his time at Southampton and Man City, and according to the Guardian, he's going to have a major say on their transfer strategy in the summer.

Over the last few years, United's recruitment has come under scrutiny, with the Red Devils targeting ageing players who are unlikely to have any sell-on value. The likes of Raphael Varane and Casemiro were brought to the club from Real Madrid, but they are reaching the latter stages of their careers. If United were to consider offloading them, it could be difficult for them to receive even close to what they forked out to secure their signatures.

Man Utd now Pushing for Dan Ashworth

Compensation is yet to be agreed

INEOS will continue to bring in fresh appointments behind the scenes at Old Trafford after Wilcox, and Newcastle United's Dan Ashworth could be up next. According to Sky Sports, Ashworth will take over as football director, a position vacated by John Murtough, as soon as United agree a compensation package with Newcastle.

If the two clubs are unable to come to an agreement, then the former Brighton & Hove Albion chief will make the move to Manchester once his period of gardening leave ends.

